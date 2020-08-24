Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Bach's Prelude from Partita No. 3 from Live with Carnegie Hall

Midori’s performance was filmed at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music.

Aug. 24, 2020  

Midori performs the Prelude from Bach's Partita No. 3 in E Major for Solo Violin, BWV 1006, during Live with Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern Centenary celebration on July 21, 2020.

Midori's performance was filmed at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music. It was produced and engineered by Adam Abeshouse, Doron Schachter, and Zac Nicholson for The Virtual Concert Hall.


