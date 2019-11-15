Utah Symphony Presents Festive Holiday Programming

This season, the Utah Symphony presents a jam-packed variety of programs that audiences of all ages will love. In addition to your traditional holiday favorites, this programming will feature the awe-inspiring 2,000-voice audience sing-a-long with Handel's "Messiah" and show stoppers such as Celtic Woman and Broadway star Ashley Brown. There's something festive for everyone, so come celebrate the holiday season with the Utah Symphony. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

NOVEMBER 30 & DECEMBER 1 - THE UTAH SYMPHONY KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH CHERISHED TRADITION "MESSIAH" SING-IN AT ABRAVANEL HALL



On November 30 and December 1 at 7:30 PM, the Utah Symphony, Westminster Community Choir, and Salt Lake community join together to sing favorite selections from Handel's masterpiece under the direction of Conner Gray Covington. The soloists of the evening will be Utah Opera's Resident Artists Grace Kahl, Quinn Middleman, Addison Marlor, and Brandon Bell. Bring your family and your score, and join in the majesty of Handel's "Messiah". Ranked as one of the top 100 Things to do in Salt Lake Before You Die (Jeremy Pugh), this holiday spectacular will be a staple to kick off your holiday traditions. Tickets are priced from $15-$40 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Conner Gray Covington is in his third season with the Utah Symphony, first as Assistant Conductor and now Associate Conductor as well as Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor. This season, he makes his subscription debut with the Utah Symphony and also conducts a gala performance with Joshua Bell. During his tenure in Utah so far, Covington has conducted nearly 200 performances of classical, education, film, pops, and family concerts as well as tours throughout the state.

Covington began his career as Assistant Conductor of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Music Director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program. He made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Curtis Symphony Orchestra sharing the podium with Ludovic Morlot. A three-time recipient (2014, 2017, 2019) of a Career Assistance Award from the Solti Foundation U.S., he worked with the Nashville Symphony as a featured conductor in the 2016 Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview presented by the League of American Orchestras.

Pre-concert Festivities

• Purchase your own scores in the lobby prior to the concert from Riverton

• Road Home Fundraising and Clothing Drive

Utah Symphony and The Road Home are holding a fundraising and clothing drive at both "Messiah" concerts. The Road Home will collect cash donations prior to the performance and welcomes donations of toiletries, blankets and new or gently used winter apparel. The Road Home is a private non-profit social services agency that assists families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County and along the Wasatch Front. For more information, visit www.theroadhome.org.

DECEMBER 4, 5, 6 & 7 - ASHLEY BROWN AND CHORISTERS FROM THE MADELEINE CHOIR SCHOOL CELEBRATE A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS

On December 4, 5, 6 & 7 at 7:30 PM, Broadway star Ashley Brown and choristers from The Madeleine Choir School bring the holiday cheer under the direction of Michael Krajewski. Join in on the festivities with an evening of all your favorite Yuletide carols like you've never heard them before. Indulge in Ashley Brown's masterful performance as she takes you to warm firesides and snowy delights. Tickets are priced from $10-$69 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Ashley Brown originated the title role of "Mary Poppins" on Broadway and received numerous awards for the role. Her other Broadway credits include Belle in "Beauty and the Beast" and Laurey in "Oklahoma". She has also performed with the orchestras such as the Boston Pops, the New York Philharmonic, The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at Disney Hall, The Pittsburgh Symphony, the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and the BBC orchestra opposite Josh Groban.

Michael Krajewski is a much sought-after pops conductor both in the U.S.A. and abroad. He served as the Principal Pops Conductor at the Houston Symphony, Long Beach Symphony and Atlanta Symphony. He has been the Principal Pops Conductor at the Jacksonville Symphony for 24 years. He's worked with notable artists including, though not limited to, Roberta Flack, Judy Collins, Art Garfunkel, Matthew Morrison and Pink Martini.

The Utah Symphony | Utah Opera welcomes back The Madeline Choir School, who performed in Utah Opera's "The Little Prince" last season. Established in 1996, The Madeline Choir School offers a full-time choir program in addition to their Pre-K through Grade 8 curriculum, boasting a dynamic and well-rounded education that focuses on liberal arts, science, technology, and choral training.

Pre-concert Festivities

• Help us decorate our Christmas tree in the lobby prior to the concert! Purchase ornaments to make a contribution to Utah Symphony.

• Musical instrument donations that benefit the Utah Symphony Guild Outreach Program and El Sistema@Salty Cricket will be accepted in the Abravanel Hall lobby on December 6 and 7.

DECEMBER 7 & 23 - THE UTAH SYMPHONY PRESENTS "HERE COMES SANTA CLAUS!" TWO MID-DAY PERFORMANCES OF HOLIDAY CLASSICS

On December 7 at 11 AM and 12:30 PM and December 23 at 7 PM, get into the holiday spirit with your wintry favorites performed live by the Utah Symphony in two 45-minute programs without intermission. Kids from one to ninety-two will enjoy the musical gifts on stage, with a joyful sing-along to close out the evening. There may even be a special appearance by the jolly man himself. Tickets range from $10 to $30 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Pre-concert Festivities

• Arrive early to make an ornament, get your photo taken with Santa Claus-hosted by Utah Symphony Education and supported by the Utah Symphony Youth Guild.

DECEMBER 10 - CELTIC WOMAN RETURNS FOR ONE NIGHT TO PERFORM HOLIDAY CLASSICS WITH THE UTAH SYMPHONY

On December 10, multi-platinum Irish singing sensation Celtic Woman return to Abravanel Hall to present its 8th annual "The Best of Christmas Tour" with the Utah Symphony. Celtic Woman promises an enchanting and festive evening filled with lots of holiday favorites and a few Celtic twists here and there, all with the accompaniment of one of America's premiere orchestras. Tickets are priced from $45 to $130 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Celtic Woman is comprised of four young Irish women - Mairéad Carlin, Eabha McMahon, gifted violinist Tara McNeill and the group's newest member, Megan Walsh - whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life. In concert, their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes. They were named Billboard magazine's World Albums Artist of the Year six times, and have scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard's main album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard's Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine different countries.

Presenting a one of a kind concert experience showcasing four gifted Irish women-three stunning vocalists and a brilliant Celtic violinist, Celtic Woman will perform their timeless Christmas songs accompanied by the riveting instruments of a full symphony orchestra. The evening features music from the all-female ensemble's much loved holiday releases, such as the platinum-selling "A Christmas Celebration" and "Home for Christmas."

DECEMBER 13 AND 14 - THE UTAH SYMPHONY RINGS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH "A CELEBRATION OF CHRISTMAS"

On December 13 and 14 at 7:30 PM, come join the Utah Symphony, Utah Chamber Artists, University of Utah Chamber Choir and University of Utah A Cappella Choir for a festive evening led by Music Director Thierry Fischer. Share the holiday spirit with the Utah Symphony as we perform some of the season's most beloved classics. Along with Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story", you will be treated to several touching and ingenious arrangements of Christmas carols by Barber in his Die Natali. The very best of our own local singing talent takes center stage on the second half to continue the celebration with carols arranged for orchestra and choir by Barlow Bradford. Tickets are priced from $14-$39 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

The Utah Symphony welcomes back the Utah Chamber Artists, who have been heard on the NPR program "First Art," appeared on the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's weekly broadcast, and performed with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra. The University of Utah Chamber Choir and A Cappella Choir feature students from the University of Utah, and frequently perform with other groups from the School of Music.

Pre-concert Festivities

• Learn more about this evening's music at a pre-concert lecture, which begins 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert in Abravanel Hall's First Tier Room.

• Enjoy Lobby Fest performances 30 minutes before the concert in the lobby by members of our Youth Guild

PROGRAMS

The Utah Symphony presents "Messiah" Sing-in



November 30 & December 1 | 7:30 PM | Maurice Abravanel Hall (123 West South Temple)

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Tickets range from $14-$39 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

A Broadway Christmas with Ashley Brown

December 4 | 7:30 PM | Concert Hall at UVU's Noorda Center for the Performing arts (Orem)

December 5 | 7:30 PM | Austad Auditorium at the Val A. Browning Center (Ogden)

December 6 & 7 | 7:30 PM | Maurice Abravanel Hall (123 West South Temple)

Michael Krajewski, conductor

Ashley Brown, vocalist

Choristers from The Madeleine Choir School

Tickets range from $45-$125 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Concert Sponsor: Struck

Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas with the Utah Symphony

December 10 | 7:30 PM | Abravanel Hall (123 West South Temple)

Signature Performance: No discounts available.

Tickets range from $45-$125 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

The Utah Symphony presents Here Comes Santa Claus!

December 7 | 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM | Abravanel Hall (123 West South Temple)

December 2 | 7:00 PM | Egyptian Theatre (Ogden)

Tickets range from $8-$27 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Family Series Sponsor: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Utah Symphony presents A Celebration of Christmas

December 13 | 7:30 PM | Abravanel Hall

December 14 | 7:30 PM | Abravanel Hall (Saturday Prelude)

Thierry Fischer, conductor

Barlow Bradford, conductor

Utah Chamber Artists University of Utah Chamber Choir

University of Utah A Cappella Choir

ROSSINI: Overture to The Thieving Magpie

BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

BARBER: Die Natali (Christmastide), Chorale Preludes for Christmas

arr. BARLOW BRADFORD: "Sing We Now of Christmas"

CHRISTOPHER BRADFORD: "Carol of the Bells"

arr. BARLOW BRADFORD: "The First Noel"

arr. BARLOW BRADFORD: "Ding Dong! Merrily on High"

CHRISTOPHER BRADFORD: "A Christmas Lullaby"

arr. BARLOW BRADFORD: "Pat-a-pan"

BARLOW BRADFORD: "Let Us All Be Merry"

Tickets range from $45 - $125 and can be purchased at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.





