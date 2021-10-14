Top Five Finalists Announced For 10th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

A world of jazz just minutes from home, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) today announced the top five finalists of the 10th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Pulled from over 160 submissions from over 25 countries, these gifted young contestants from around the world were evaluated on vocal quality, musicality, technique, performance, individuality, artistic interpretation, and ability to swing.

The Top Five finalists are: Andrea Miller of Costa Mesa, California; April May Webb of Edison, New Jersey; Latvian-born Arta Jēkabsone of Jersey City, New Jersey; G. Thomas Allen of Chicago, Illinois; and Viktoria "Vik" Gečytė of Paris, France.

On November 14, 2021, they will compete in person on the NJPAC stage in front of a live audience. Hosted by NJPAC's Jazz Advisor and multi-Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride, "The SASSY Awards" will feature performances by the competition's five finalists, as well as by McBride alongside one of today's top jazz vocalists Dianne Reeves.

The finalists will perform before a distinguished panel of judges, including premier jazz pianist Renee Rosnes (West Orange, New Jersey), President & CEO of WBGO Radio Steven A. Williams, past winner of both the Sarah Vaughan and Thelonious Monk International Vocal Jazz Competitions Jazzmeia Horn, Paterson-born guitarist/singer John PIzzarelli, and renowned singer and NJCU professor Sheila Jordan. The first-prize winner of The SASSY Awards will receive a $5,000 cash award, second-place $1,500, and third-place $500.