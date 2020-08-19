The Wallis Announces Virtual U.S. Premiere Of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS

The show will be presented live from the UK's Bristol Old Vic, to benefit The Wallis, on Saturday, September 26.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces a one-time-only live-streamed broadcast of the Wise Children production of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS, a new musical experience presented live from the UK's Bristol Old Vic, to benefit The Wallis, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, 1 pm (PDT).

This marks the digital U.S. premiere of the award-winning production, following the cancellation of the launch of its live U.S. premiere at The Wallis earlier this season due to the global pandemic. With book and direction by acclaimed adaptor/director Emma Rice, lyrics by Christopher Dimond and music by Michael Kooman, the show played to rave reviews at Shakespeare's Globe. Romantics Anonymous, based on the film Les Emotifs Anonymes, written by Jean-Pierre Améris and Philippe Blasband, is the unusual love story of Angélique, maker of beautiful chocolates carefully infused with all the emotion that seems to overwhelm her in daily life, and Jean-René, who manages a chocolate factory that is running out of steam, rather like his own existence. Both seek help from the usual sources: Jean-René favors self-help tapes, and Angélique joins a support group, Les Emotifs Anonymes. When she takes a job in Jean-René's struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds.



Financial Times described Romantics Anonymous as "a gentle, joyous, melt-in-the-mouth show," The London Times said it was, "A sweetly funny, gorgeously tender musical rom-com," and The Guardian called it, "a multifaceted gem, chock-full of love, generosity and joy." Rice received the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre award at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards. Romantics Anonymous was originally presented at Shakespeare's Globe in 2017 and then remounted by Wise Children and Plush Theatricals in 2020. The Wallis was slated to present its U.S. Premiere in March, but the engagement was cancelled due to the global pandemic.



"I have devoted my life to the live experience and the collective imagination - things that have proved impossible over the last few months," states Rice. "While nothing will be able to replace the thrill of a night out at the theatre, this live broadcast is going to be as close to that delicious experience as we can possibly make it! Live, fresh, fun and intimate, this will remind us of what it is to share stories, hear music and, if true love has its way, even kiss. Imagine that! We are taking the utmost care to protect all of our valued team and, for one night only, we can all experience a live performance again, get lost in a wonderful love story and remember what it was to be socially intimate!"



The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes says, "Emma Rice's gift for storytelling and her groundbreaking, uplifting and socially relevant work has made a significant impact on contemporary theatre. Romantics Anonymous, her latest production, is truly a delicious love story with wonderful music and lyrics by Kooman and Dimond. It will certainly leave you with a smile on your face."



Tickets for the live streamed broadcast of Romantics Anonymous are available per household for viewing on Smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. Patrons will receive a link and password which will enable them to view the live stream.

Tickets purchased or before September 19 are 15 British pounds ($19.65 + $1.31 processing fee = $20.96 US*, based on current exchange rates); after September 20, they are 20 British pounds ($26.20 + $1.31 processing fee = $27.51 US*. Ticket sales are being handled by the Ticket Co. in UK, so prices are in British pounds, but credit cards will be charged in US dollars. Some exchange rates may apply. For tickets and information, visit TheWallis.org/Romantics or call 310.746.4000 (Tue.-Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm).

