The Violin Channel's Vanguard Concerts Continues with Joshua Bell and Alessio Bax

The Violin Channel's Vanguard Concerts series' initial episode, premiered February 11, received over 600K views in less than a week across Facebook, YouTube and Instagram in more than 50 countries. The kickoff showcase featured all artists on the series - Joshua Bell with pianist Alessio Bax; the Dover Quartet; Junction Trio, violinist Philippe Quint with pianist Jun Cho; violinists Nathan Meltzer and Kevin Zhu with pianist Rohan de Silva; violist Jordan Bak; violinist Charles Yang with pianist Peter Dugan; violinist Tessa Lark with pianist Amy Yang and guitarist Frank Vignola; cellist Sophia Bacelar with pianist Noreen Cassidy-Polera and dancer Jamaii Melvin.

On Thursday, February 18th at 5pm ET, longtime collaborators violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Alessio Bax present a recital of Bach, Schubert, and Weiniawski, in an hour-long program featuring Creative Director David Katzive's customized LED Wall imagery and an interview with the artists where they share their experiences during the COVID pandemic.

"I am excited to be joining my fellow violinists in The Violin Channel's new Vanguard Concerts series. The Violin Channel has always been a wonderful resource for musicians and music-lovers, and I'm grateful to VC community for providing this opportunity for me and my colleagues to share music and express our spirit of camaraderie," said Joshua Bell.

Nearly a year into a pandemic that has created devastation for the performing arts across the globe, The Violin Channel and Alphadyne Foundation demonstrate a commitment to the health and survival of the industry by engaging artists for the highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts, with new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube).

Each episode of Vanguard Concerts was shot in 4K with seven cameras at the Kaufman Music Center's Merkin Hall. Creative Director David Katzive produced a custom look and feel for the concerts with a 41-foot-long and 11.5-foot-high background curved LED wall that incorporates gently moving colors, patterns, or scenic views customized for each performer. The result is a musically and visually stunning product that redefines the virtual concert experience for audiences worldwide.

Forthcoming schedule:

Thursday, February 18, 2021, 5pm ET

Joshua Bell, violin

Alessio Bax, piano

J.S. Bach | Sonata for Violin & Keyboard No. 4 in C minor BWV 1017

Schubert | Rondo for Violin & Piano in B minor D. 895

Wieniawski | Polonaise Brillante No. 1 in D major Op. 4

Chopin | Nocturne in E minor Op. 72 No. 1 (Arr. Bell/Wallace)

Thursday, February 25, 2021, 5pm ET

Charles Yang, violin

Peter Dugan, piano

House of the Rising Sun (Trad. arr. Yang/Dugan)

Monti | Czardas (Arr. Yang/Dugan)

Ravel | Blues from Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major

The Beatles | Blackbird (Arr. Yang & Dugan)

Harold Arlen | Somewhere Over the Rainbow (Arr. Yang & Dugan)

Charles Yang / Peter Dugan | Loopy

Rachmaninoff | Vocalise

Thursday, March 4, 2021, 5pm ET

Dover Quartet

Joel Link, violin

Bryan Lee, violin

Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola

Camden Shaw, cello

Beethoven | String Quartet No. 16 in F major Op. 135

Dvořák | Lento from String Quartet No. 12 in F major ("American")

Thursday, March 11, 2021, 5pm ET

Nathan Meltzer, violin

Kevin Zhu, violin

Rohan de Silva, piano

Jessie Montgomery | Rhapsody No. 1 for Solo Violin

Bartók | Rhapsody No. 1 for Violin and Piano

Brahms | Sonatenatz in C minor

Wieniawski | Fantasia on Themes from Faust Op. 20

Leclair | Presto from Sonata for Two Violins in E minor Op. 3 No. 5

Thursday, March 18, 2021, 5pm ET

Sophia Bacelar, cello

Noreen Cassidy-Polera, piano

Jamaii Melvin, dancer

Rachmaninoff | Andante from Cello Sonata in G minor Op. 19

Piazzolla | Oblivion

Chopin | Nocturne in C# minor (Arr. Piatigorsky)

Mancini | Moon River (Arr. Bacelar)

Bach | Prelude from Solo Cello Suite No. 1 in G minor

Saint-Saëns | Romance Op. 36

Piazzolla | Le Grand Tango

Rimsky-Korsakov | Captured by the Nightingale

Thursday, March 25, 2021, 5pm ET

Tessa Lark, violin

Amy Yang, piano

Frank Vignola, guitar

Kreisler | Syncopation

Kreisler | Praeludium and Allegro

Telemann | Fantasia No. 4 in D major

Ysaÿe | Sonata No. 4 in E minor

Michael Torke | Milk from Spoon Bread

Avner Dorman | 5th Movement from Violin Sonata No. 4

Kreisler | Liebesleid

Thursday, April 1, 2021, 5pm ET

Junction Trio

Stefan Jackiw, violin

Jay Campbell, cello

Conrad Tao, piano

John Zorn | Ghosts

Schumann | Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor Op. 63

Thursday, April 8, 2021, 5pm ET

Jordan Bak, viola

Bach | Adagio and Fuga from Solo Violin Sonata No. 1 in G minor

Hindemith | Thema mit Variationen. Schnelle Viertel (ma maestoso) from Sonata for Solo Viola Op. 31 No. 4

Jeffrey Mumford | wending

Joan Tower | Wild Purple

Thursday, April 15, 2021, 5pm ET

Philippe Quint, violin

Jun Cho, piano

Debussy | Sonata for Violin and Piano in G minor

Clara Schumann | Three Romances for Violin and Piano

Piazzolla | Le Grand Tango (Arr. Gubaidulina)

Bloch | Nigun from Baal Shem

Ravel | Tzigane