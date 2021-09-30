The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra To Perform At Spectacular Cowlitz Ballroom At Ilani

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra continues its 2021/22 season with a musical tour through Europe presented at the Cowlitz Ballroom at ilani. Located on the Cowlitz Reservation in Southwest Washington, the venue boasts 30,000 square feet and has played host to world-class headliners such as Alanis Morissette, Patti LaBelle, The Beach Boys, and many others. This concert will be available to live audiences and simultaneously on the VSO Virtual Concert Hall.

The decision to hold the event at the Cowlitz Ballroom comes following a notification from Vancouver School District that Skyview Concert Hall is not available for public events at this time due to COVID concerns. The VSO plans to return to Skyview as soon as the District will allow, ideally for the December 2021 program.

Under the baton of VSO Conductor Maestro Salvador Brotons and featuring masterworks by Ravel, Stravinsky, Debussy, and Kodály, this concert program is a fascinating musical tour through Europe. Audiences will be delighted by Ravel's stately Pavane for a Dead Princess, Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, written for the Picasso-designed ballet, Debussy's mercurial Petite Suite and Kodály's folk-music inspired Dances of Galánta.

This collaboration between the VSO and the Cowlitz Tribe comes out of a strong partnership which includes a grant received from the Cowlitz Tribe Education and Arts Fund. The Cowlitz Tribe, now headquartered in Longview, WA, pride themselves on their legacy as indigenous people of the Pacific Northwest and are a significant force for building community in Southwest Washington. In addition to engaging in and preserving the historic cultural practices of the Cowlitz people, they are a major contributor to local economies, educational and health services, and much more.

Tickets to this remarkable program are available through the VSO website, or by phone at 360-735-7278. Every ticket can be used for in-person attendance or to watch live online through the Virtual Concert Hall on the VSO website.

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the continuation of the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30. In person audiences can attend a pre-concert talk with Greg Scholl one hour prior to the concert start time.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Safety Precautions

Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

About Salvador Brotons

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 31st season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.

For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.