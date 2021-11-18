The Treasured Holiday Tradition CHRISTMAS WITH CHOR LEONI Returns Live

Chor Leoni presents the joyous return of their treasured holiday tradition, Christmas with Chor Leoni, performed live December 17, 18 & 20 at 8pm, December 18 at 2pm and 5pm and December 20 at 4:30pm in the newly restored St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St). Featuring an eclectic program of boisterous holiday classics and soulful candlelit carols, the annual Yuletide program will premiere six new arrangements, bolstered by critically acclaimed violinist/fiddler Cameron Wilson.

"This year's Christmas with Chor Leoni is an opportunity to reunite and reconnect with our beloved community and to delight in the comforting joy of holiday traditions at the most wonderful time of the year," says Erick Lichte, Artistic Director of Chor Leoni. "In celebration of our milestone 30th season, we are thrilled to be joined by the remarkable talent Cameron Wilson as we remount our cherished holiday concert. Surrounded by the beauty of our newly renovated home at St. Andrew's-Wesley United, and enveloped by the soaring voices of the choir, I have no doubt that audiences' hearts will be opened once again to the spirit of Christmas."

Featuring a selection of time-honoured carols such as Hark the Herald Angels Sing and Winter Wonderland, Christmas with Chor Leoni will also unveil a series of highly anticipated world premieres. Fresh and sparkling arrangements of God Rest Ye Merry, Gentleman from Marques L.A. Garrett; Noel from Naomi Laviolette; and Auld Lang Syne from Chor Leoni's Erick Lichte will be presented alongside brand new Chor Leoni repertoire: It's Almost Time by David Wilcox, arranged by Keith Sinclair; Ring Out by Zachary Wadsworth; and Looks Like a Cold, Cold Winter arranged by Ken Cormier.

The joyous celebration will conclude with Chor Leoni's signature candlelit encore of Silent Night, where audiences are invited to lift their voices in wondrous awe of the season.

Originally slated to perform with Chor Leoni in April 2020, Wilson's reunion with the JUNO-nominated men's choir promises to imbue the festive performance with an infectious energy, as Wilson effortlessly weaves his musical influences from jazz, classical, and folk styles into the season's most popular classics. A sought-after violinist/fiddler, arranger and composer within Vancouver's music scene over the past three decades, Wilson has appeared on the recordings of Bryan Adams, Nickelback, and Charlotte Diamond, and regularly performs with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Opera Orchestra, acoustic string jazz quartet Van Django and the Hard Rubber Orchestra.

Join Chor Leoni on opening night for a post-concert talk between former CBC broadcaster Rick Cluff and Artistic Director Erick Lichte.

For tickets and information, visit chorleoni.org.