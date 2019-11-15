The Philly POPS Salutes 2,000 Military, Veteran, Police, And Fire Department Personnel And Families With Free Christmas Concert

The Philly POPS kicks off its Christmas concert series with the sixth annual Comcast NBCUniversal I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders December 6, 2019 at 8 p.m. at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. At this annual benefit concert, the POPS hosts 2,000 members of the military, veterans, police and fire departments, and their families. The concert is presented in partnership with the USO, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the City of Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments.

The concert is a special patriotic presentation of Philadelphia's favorite holiday show: A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season, which has nine shows throughout the month of December.

Governor Tom Wolf will serve as Honorary Chair of this event.

"Our Christmas Salute concert has become a beloved tradition for those who serve-so much so, that we sold it out in August this year," said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS. "With all that they do, it is an honor to be able to give back to our service members with a night of Christmas joy and excitement. And, it is a privilege to be able to recognize the service and sacrifice of our first responders and their families."

The show starts with a patriotic program, including the Star-Spangled Banner sung by the USO Show Troupe, The Philadelphia Military Academy Color Guard will present the colors. Brigadier General (Retired) Carol Eggert, Senior Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs for Comcast NBCUniversal will give remarks.

The concert features POPS Principal Guest Conductor David Charles Abell leading an all-new lineup of holiday music, featuring the 65-piece POPS orchestra, Hamilton's Mandy Gonzalez, organist Peter Richard Conte, The Philly POPS Festival Chorus, the Philadelphia Boys Choir and the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas Gospel Choir, a USO Troupe, a visit from Santa, and a performance by WWII veteran Roland Scarinci.

The POPS ushers in holiday cheer before and after each concert with lobby entertainment, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Victorian Carolers, and the Atlantic City Fire Department's Sand Pipers bagpipe troupe.

During this year's show, the POPS will recognize WWII veteran Roland Scarinci, a 96-year-old veteran who will perform a patriotic tune on his signature instrument, the harmonica.

The Philly POPS Salute Series recognizes those who dedicate themselves to a life of service and commitment by celebrating their service on holidays of American tradition. Since the inaugural Christmas Salute concert in 2014, the Salute Series has grown to include free community concerts on Memorial Day, July 3, July 4, and Veterans Day. Comcast NBCUniversal is the presenting sponsor of the Philly POPS Salute Series.

How to get tickets

Tickets for this concert are not available to the public. All tickets have been distributed to military service members, veterans, and members of the Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments. The general public can purchase tickets to the two performances at The Met Philadelphia, A Philly POPS Uptown Christmas, or to the nine A Philly POPS Christmas concerts that run December 7-21.

Schedule of events:

6:30 p.m.: Lobby entertainment featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus and Victorian Carolers



7:15 p.m.: Concert attendees in uniform, with families, arrive



8 p.m.: Program begins, Verizon Hall

On-stage: Philadelphia Police Acting Commissioner Christine Coulter, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, ranking members of each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.



Remarks by: Philly POPS President and CEO Frank Giordano; Brigadier General (Retired) Carol Eggert



Star Spangled Banner performed by USO Troupe



The Philadelphia Military Academy, a POPS in Schools participant, presents the Nation's Colors



Musical program begins

