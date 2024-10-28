The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes Announces 10th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To mark its 10th season, the Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM) will present some of the greatest masterpieces of classical music at the Maison symphonique de Montréal. Virtuosos, choristers and singers of great talent will deliver memorable performances and will make this season the most grandiose in the history of this young ensemble, already renowned here and across the province.

“As we embark on our monumental 10th season, it is with immense pride and excitement that I present to you an array of masterpieces that not only reflect our artistic vision but also celebrate the journey and growth we have undertaken over the past decade, explain artistic director, Francis Choinière. Each concert this season has been thoughtfully curated to showcase the depth and diversity of the classical repertoire, while highlighting the incredible talent within our community.”

As an opening, the ensemble will offer a masterful interpretation of Beethoven's 5th Symphony and Mozart's Requiem in D minor, on Friday November 15 and Saturday November 16. In addition to 100 choristers and 52 musicians, conductor Francis Choinière will be surrounded by the exceptional voices of soprano Myriam Leblanc, mezzo-soprano Allyson McHardy, tenor Andrew Haji and baritone Geoffroy Salvas.

Then, on Sunday March 9, it's time for Gustav Holst and his legendary suite Les Planètes. Here, in addition to the full OPCM choir, no less than 90 musicians will surely make this show an exquisite and unparalleled evening. In addition, the powerful Gloria by British composer Karl Jenkins will highlight the magic and strength of the 100 OPCM singers.

Finally, on Saturday, May 24, a grandiose evening will bring together soprano Sarah Dufresne and mezzo-soprano Allyson McHardy around Resurrection – Symphony No. 2 by Gustav Mahler. The two experienced singers will be accompanied on stage by more than 200 artists, choristers and musicians. This glorious work was heard in the acclaimed film Maestro (2023), about conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Tickets for the 2024-2025 OPCM season are available on the Place des arts website, at 514 842-2112 or 1 866 842-2112.

