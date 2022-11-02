The Orchestra Now Offers Two December Concerts
Learn more about the lineup here!
The Orchestra Now (TŌN) welcomes the holiday season in Manhattan with two December concerts. Music Director Leon Botstein conducts the launch of The Orchestra Now's popular Sight & Sound series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sunday, December 4 at 2 PM. The program explores the connections between the Tudor era and Vaughan Williams' score to a documentary about Elizabethan England. As with all presentations in the Sight & Sounds series, a discussion is complemented by on-screen artworks and musical excerpts performed by the Orchestra, followed by a full performance and audience Q&A.
TŌN's next performance will be a FREE CONCERT led by the Orchestra's resident conductor Zachary Schwartzman in a program of Schumann, Strauss, and Sibelius at Peter Norton Symphony Space on December 11.
Vaughan Williams & Renaissance England
Sight & Sound Series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium
Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2 PM
Leon Botstein, conductor
Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from The England of Elizabeth
Artwork from the exhibition The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England
England under the volatile Tudor dynasty was a thriving home for the arts. An international community of artists and merchants navigated the high-stakes demands of royal patrons, including England's first two reigning queens. A 1955 documentary about Elizabethan England featured a score by composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. These portraits from that score, adapted by Muir Mathieson, focus on three major figures of the Tudor era: Sir Francis Drake, William Shakespeare, and Queen Elizabeth I.
The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England is on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art through January 8, 2023.
Tickets are priced at $30, $40, and $50. All tickets include same-day museum admission and may be purchased online here, by calling The Met at 212.570.3949, or at The Great Hall box office at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ticket holders will need to comply with the venue's health and safety requirements, which can be found here.
Schumann, Strauss & Sibelius
FREE CONCERT, Peter Norton Symphony Space
Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 4 PM
Zachary Schwartzman, conductor
Robert Schumann: Genoveva Overture
Richard Strauss: Four Symphonic Interludes from Intermezzo
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2
