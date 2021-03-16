The Orchestra Now Livestreams Two Concerts With Soloists Adele Anthony, Blair McMillen, Peter Wiley & Shai Wosner

Music director Leon Botstein leads The Orchestra Now in two spring concerts livestreamed FREE from the Fisher Center at Bard on April 10 and May 1, an exciting return to performing symphonic works with a larger orchestra on stage. The April 10 program features Tania León's Pulitzer Prize-nominated work Ácana, alongside music by Bernstein, Stravinsky, and Mendelssohn. The May 1 performance is the first concert of a belated two-part tribute to Beethoven's 250th birthday. The second part will be performed by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra on May 8.



On April 10, Leon Botstein conducts TŌN in Mendelssohn's "Scottish" Symphony and Bernstein's Serenade featuring violinist Zongheng Zhang, a winner of the 2020 Bard Conservatory Concerto Competition. Also on the program is Stravinsky's Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments with pianist Blair McMillen, hailed by The New York Times as "prodigiously accomplished and exciting," and the 2008 work Ácana by Cuban-born composer, conductor, and educator Tania León. León's honors include an award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and commissions from the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics, among many others.



On May 1, Leon Botstein will lead the Orchestra in the first of two concerts dedicated to Ludwig van Beethoven. After the pandemic shutdown, many celebrations planned for the 250th anniversary of his birth were cancelled. The first program in the Belated Beethoven Birthday Celebration series presents the composer's beloved 5th and 7th Symphonies, as well as his Triple Concerto for violin, cello, and piano featuring Australian-American violinist Adele Anthony, first-prize winner of the prestigious Carl Nielsen International Violin Competition in 1996; cellist Peter Wiley, a member of the Beaux Arts Trio from 1987 to 1998; and internationally acclaimed pianist Shai Wosner. The commemoration continues on May 8 at 8PM with Beethoven's Wellington's Victory and Symphonies No. 3 and 4, performed by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra.

Mendelssohn & Bernstein

Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8PM ET

The Orchestra Now

Leon Botstein, conductor

Zongheng Zhang, violin (Bard class of 2021)

Blair McMillen, piano

Tania León: Ácana

Bernstein: Serenade (after Plato's Symposium)

Stravinsky: Concerto for Piano and Wind Instruments

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish"



Access: Free concert, with a suggested donation of $25-50. RSVP here to receive a direct link to the livestream on the day of the concert. This concert will be available for delayed streaming on TŌN's digital portal STAY TŌNED, starting on April 15.

Belated Beethoven Birthday Celebration (Part I*)

Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 8PM ET

The Orchestra Now

Leon Botstein, conductor

Adele Anthony, violin

Peter Wiley, cello

Shai Wosner, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67

Triple Concerto in C Major, Op. 56

Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92



Access: Free concert, with a suggested donation of $25-50. RSVP here to receive a direct link to the livestream on the day of the concert. This concert will be available for delayed streaming on TŌN's digital portal STAY TŌNED, starting on May 6.



This concert is dedicated to the memory of Stuart Stritzler-Levine, Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Emeritus Dean of Bard College, who passed away on May 1, 2020. Stritzler-Levine joined the Bard faculty in 1964 and devoted 56 years of continuous service to the College.



*Part 2 of the Beethoven celebration will be presented on May 8 at 8PM and performed by the Bard Conservatory Orchestra.

Since March 2020, TŌN has presented more than 100 audio and video streams on STAY TŌNED, its new portal regrouping of all digital initiatives. Audio content is offered every Tuesday and videos every Thursday. The events feature weekly new and archived audio and video recordings that comprise recitals, chamber music, and symphonic programs, including collaborations with the Bard Music Festival that are also available on the Fisher Center at Bard's virtual stage, UPSTREAMING. Much of the content is also available on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For upcoming activities and more detailed information about the musicians, visit theorchestranow.org.