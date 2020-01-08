The Orchestra Now Continues its 5th Anniversary Season with 3 Premieres and 16 Concerts

The Orchestra Now (TŌN) continues its vibrant fifth anniversary, featuring 16 performances and 3 premieres at Carnegie Hall, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Lincoln Center, Peter Norton Symphony Space, and the Fisher Center at Bard. The season will mark the presentation of more than 150 concerts since the Orchestra was founded in 2015.

TŌN's enthusiastic winter-spring schedule kicks off as the Orchestra performs in The Sound of Spring, a Chinese New Year concert presented by the US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music and the Central Conservatory of Music, China (Jan. 25 at the Fisher Center at Bard & Jan. 26 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater). This is followed by three February concerts: an all-Beethoven program at Bard College's Fisher Center in tribute to the 250th anniversary of the great master's birth with pianist Anna Polonsky, a recipient of the Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award and frequent guest with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (Feb. 8-9); a FREE concert at Manhattan's Symphony Space led by TŌN's resident conductor Zachary Schwartzman offering Ravel's Boléro and Stravinsky's Petrushka (Feb. 16); and the final installment this season of TŌN's top-selling Sight & Sound series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art: Haydn's The Clock: The Intersection of Art & Technology (Feb. 23).

Notable premieres include the U.S. premiere of César Franck's What You Hear on the Mountain-likely the very first symphonic poem in history-at the Fisher Center at Bard on April 25-26 (with the NYC premiere following at Carnegie Hall on April 30). The program will feature pianist Blair McMillen, a winner of Juilliard's Gina Bachauer Competition and faculty member of both Bard College Conservatory and the Mannes School of Music; and Filipino-American soprano Diana Schwam. On March 22, Grammy-winner Leonard Slatkin will guest conduct the NY City premiere of Kinah, an elegy he wrote for his parents, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Rose Theater. The afternoon will also include the NY City premiere of Cindy McTee's Double Play, a work she dedicated to Slatkin.

An audience favorite will be the performance of Mahler's massive Resurrection Symphony, featuring the combined forces of The Orchestra Now, the Bard Conservatory Orchestra, Bard College Chamber Singers and Bard Festival Chorale, led by conductor James Bagwell at the Fisher Center at Bard (May 9-10).

FREE concerts, in addition to the New York City Boléro & Petrushka performance at Peter Norton Symphony Space (Feb. 16), will include an afternoon led by associate conductor James Bagwell with the Bard Festival Chorale in a program of Mozart, Bach and Mendelssohn at Hudson Hall in Hudson, NY (Mar. 29); and a return to Symphony Space in Manhattan with conductor Zachary Schwartzman in works by Liszt and Bartók (May 17).

THE ORCHESTRA NOW 2020 WINTER-SPRING SCHEDULE

Special Event: The Sound of Spring

Sat, Jan 25, 2020 at 7 PM at the Fisher Center at Bard, Sosnoff Theater, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Sun, Jan 26, 2020 at 3 PM at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, Rose Theater

Presented by the US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music and the Central Conservatory of Music, China

Celebrate Lunar New Year and look forward to spring with a lively concert of Chinese orchestral works performed by The Orchestra Now. Soloists from the Central Conservatory's world-class faculty in traditional instruments will perform on Chinese percussion, erhu, pipa, sheng and suona.

Chen Bing, conductor (first half)

Jindong Cai, conductor (second half)

Wang Jianhua, percussion

Wang Lei, sheng

Yu Hongmei, erhu

Zhang Hongyan, pipa

Zhang WeiWei, suona

Ji Tian, Shaanxi folk singer

Tickets for the Jan 25 concert are priced at $20 and may be purchased online at fishercenter.bard.edu, by calling the Fisher Center at 845.758.7900, or at the Fisher Center box office in the lobby of Sosnoff Theater.

Tickets for the Jan 26 concert are priced at $25 and are available online at jazz.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office at Broadway & 60th, ground floor.

TŌN Fisher Center Series: Beethoven's Eroica

Fisher Center at Bard, Sosnoff Theater, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Sat, Feb 8, 2020 at 8 PM

Sun, Feb 9, 2020 at 2 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Anna Polonsky, piano

Beethoven:

The Consecration of the House Overture

Piano Concerto No. 4

Symphony No. 3, Eroica

Tickets priced at $25-$35 may be purchased online at fishercenter.bard.edu, by calling the Fisher Center at 845.758.7900, or at the Fisher Center box office in the lobby of Sosnoff Theater.

TŌN Free Concerts Series: Boléro & Petrushka

Peter Norton Symphony Space, New York City

Sun, Feb 16, 2020 at 4 PM

Zachary Schwartzman, conductor

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Messiaen: The Forgotten Offerings

Ravel: Boléro

Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947)

Tickets: Free concert, advance RSVP at theorchestranow.org is suggested.

TŌN Sight & Sound Series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

Haydn's The Clock: The Intersection of Art & Technology

Sun, Feb 23, 2020 at 2 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Haydn: Symphony No. 101, The Clock

Artwork about Technology from the exhibition Making Marvels

Presented in conjunction with the exhibition Making Marvels: Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe, on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art through March 1, 2020

Tickets priced at $30-$50; Bring the Kids for $1. All tickets include same-day museum admission. Tickets may be purchased online at metmuseum.org/sightandsound, by calling The Met at 212.570.3949, or at The Great Hall box office at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Special Event: Rest in Pieces

Fisher Center at Bard, Sosnoff Theater, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Sun, Mar 8, 2020 at 3 PM

Presented by the Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Program

A special performance to celebrate the life of opera. At this one of a kind ceremony, the family and friends of Mozart, Strauss, Bizet, Copland, and Puccini will share their fondest memories, explore some of their deep-seated issues, and live out their secret dreams.

James Bagwell, conductor

Soloists from Bard Conservatory's Graduate Vocal Arts Program

Tickets priced at $15- 40 may be purchased online at fishercenter.bard.edu, by calling the Fisher Center at 845.758.7900, or at the Fisher Center box office in the lobby of Sosnoff Theater.

TŌN Rose Theater Series: Slatkin Conducts Rachmaninoff

Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall

Sun, Mar 22, 2020 at 3 PM

Leonard Slatkin, conductor

Cindy McTee: Double Play (NYC Premiere)

Leonard Slatkin: Kinah (NYC Premiere)

Felix Slatkin: Fisher's Hornpipe

Felix Slatkin: Wistful Haven

Felix Slatkin: Carmen's Hoe-Down

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

Tickets priced at $25-$50 are available online at jazz.org, by calling CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or at the Jazz at Lincoln Center box office at Broadway & 60th, Ground Floor.

TŌN Free Concerts Series: Mozart, Bach & Mendelssohn

Hudson Hall, Hudson, NY

Sun, Mar 29, 2020 at 3 PM

James Bagwell, conductor

Bard Festival Chorale

Soloists from Bard's Graduate Vocal Arts Program:

Margaret Tigue, soprano

Jardena Gertler-Jaffe, mezzo-soprano

Chuanyuan Liu, countertenor

Maximillian Jansen, tenor

Wayne Paul, bass

Mozart: Regina Coeli, K. 276

Bach: Magnificat

Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3, Scottish

Tickets: Free concert, advance RSVP at theorchestranow.org suggested.

TŌN Fisher Center Series: Into the Wilderness

Fisher Center at Bard, Sosnoff Theater, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Sat, Apr 25, 2020 at 8 PM

Sun, Apr 26, 2020 at 2 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Blair McMillen, piano

Diana Schwam, soprano

Members of the Bard Festival Chorale

James Bagwell, choral director

Franck: What You Hear on the Mountain (U.S. Premiere)

d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air*

Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7, Sinfonia Antartica*

*First NY performances in over 50 years

Tickets priced at $25-$35 may be purchased online at fishercenter.bard.edu, by calling the Fisher Center at 845.758.7900, or at the Fisher Center box office in the lobby of Sosnoff Theater.

TŌN Carnegie Hall Series: Into the Wilderness

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 7 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Blair McMillen, piano

Diana Schwam, soprano

Members of the Bard Festival Chorale

James Bagwell, choral director

Franck: What You Hear on the Mountain (NYC Premiere)

d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air*

Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 7, Sinfonia Antartica*

*First NYC performances in over 50 years

Tickets priced at $25-$60 are available online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or at the Carnegie Hall box office at 57th & Seventh.

TŌN Fisher Center Series: Mahler's Resurrection Symphony

Fisher Center at Bard, Sosnoff Theater, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Sat, May 9, 2020 at 8 PM

Sun, May 10, 2020 at 2 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Bard Conservatory Orchestra

Bard College Chamber Singers

Bard Festival Chorale

James Bagwell, choral director

Soloists from Bard's Graduate Vocal Arts Program

Mahler: Symphony No. 2, Resurrection

A co-presentation with the Bard College Conservatory of Music

Tickets priced at $25-$35 may be purchased online at fishercenter.bard.edu, by calling the Fisher Center at 845.758.7900, or at the Fisher Center box office in the lobby of Sosnoff Theater.

TŌN Free Concerts Series: Liszt & Bartók

Peter Norton Symphony Space, New York City

Sun, May 17, 2020 at 4 PM

Zachary Schwartzman, conductor

Liszt: Les préludes

Kodály: Dances of Galánta

Bartók: Music for Strings, Percussion, and Celeste

Tickets: Free concert, advance RSVP at theorchestranow.org suggested.





