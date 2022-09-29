The Molinari To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Concert

To launch its Twentieth and Beyond series, the Molinari Quartet, whose reputation is well known both at home and abroad, is hosting the anniversary-concert The Molinari @ 25, October 14 at 7:30 PM, at the concert hall of the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal.

The music of Eastern Europe is at the heart of this concert. "We wanted to commemorate our 25th anniversary by delving into the important works of our 20th and 21st century repertoire. We are looking forward to presenting these pieces and especially the Penderecki quartet, as it will be a Quebec premiere", says Olga Ranzenhofer, founder and artistic director of the quartet.

This concert presents works that have marked the course of the Molinari Quartet during its 25 years. Each composer that will be played was the subject of an event «The Quartet According to ... » which proposed the complete string quartets of the composer. The complete cycles by Kurtág, Penderecki and Schnittke have also been recorded under the ATMA label and have received international praise.

Works on the program

Alfred Schnittke's Quartet No. 2

György Ligeti's Quartet No. 1

Six moments musicaux Op.44 by György Kurtág

Krzysztof Penderecki's Quartet No.4

Twentieth and Beyond

October 14 at 7:30 PM

Concert hall of the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal (4750, Henri-Julien Avenue). Tickets: 29,50$, 24,50$ et 12,50$.

quatuormolinari.qc.ca/en/event/the-molinari-25/

The concert will be preceded by the Dialogues on the Plateau series, a free workshop activity at the Maison de la culture Plateau-Mont-Royal (465, Mont-Royal East), on Sunday, October 9 at 2 PM You will hear analysis, discussions and musical excerpts from the concert's Twentieth and Beyond.

Throughout the past quarter of a century, the Molinari Quartet has produced 20 albums, played over 300 works including 123 Canadian pieces (75 from Quebec), 123 world premieres and 79 commissions. It has also organized 8 editions of its successful Molinari Quartet International Composition Competition, receiving over a thousand unpublished pieces from 70 countries.

Intimate Concerts



The series Intimate Concerts continues with Odyssée sonore, on November 27, which will explore unusual sounds of the string quartet with works from Franghiz Ali-Zadeh, George Crumb, Krzysztof Penderecki, Giacinto Scelsi and Showan Tavakol. Also on December 18th, the Molinari Quartet and its guest, the virtuoso oboist Vincent Boilard, will play quintets for oboe and string quartet by Brian Cherney, Stuart Grant and Elizabeth Raum.

These concerts will take place at the Guido-Molinari Foundation (3290, Ste. Catherine Street East) in an intimate environment and surrounded by the exhibit Molinari, the Sixties. The audience is limited to 30 people. Two concerts will be given the same day, at 1 PM and at 4 PM. Reserve your place by calling 514 527-5515 or writing an email to qm@quatuormolinari.qc.ca Tickets : 20$.

For more details about the concert season and the most recent news, visit quatuormolinari.qc.ca and the Facebook page of the Molinari Quartet.