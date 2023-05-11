The Met Orchestra to Embark on First International Tour in Over 20 Years This June

The Met Orchestra will make a major comeback to international touring this summer, visiting three countries immediately following its June annual residency at Carnegie Hall. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, will conduct all five concerts, which will take place at the Philharmonie in Paris, France, on June 27 and June 28; the Barbican Centre in London, England, on June 29; and the Festspielhaus in Baden-Baden, Germany, on July 1 and July 2. Originally scheduled for the summer of 2021, the tour was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The programs will feature Act IV of Verdi's Otello, selections from Berlioz's Les Troyens, and works by Bernstein, Matthew Aucoin, and Tchaikovsky. Three of the world's leading opera stars will join the Met Orchestra: mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato will sing selections from Les Troyens, and Angel Blue will portray Desdemona and Russell Thomas the title role in the fourth act of Otello.

New York concert-goers can hear one of the programs at Carnegie Hall at 8PM on Thursday, June 22, when the orchestra and soloists perform the Otello act, Bernstein's 2 Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, Aucoin's Heath (King Lear Sketches), and Tchaikovsky's Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.

"It has been more than 20 years since the Met Orchestra was last on tour in Europe, and I am so delighted to lead these wonderful musicians in programs that reflect the new vision of the Met," Nézet-Séguin said. "We spend many hours together in the pit, and it is a joy to stand before them as they bring their unique artistry to the greatest stages of the world."

The Met Orchestra's last tour was in 2002, with concerts in Salzburg, Austria; Lucerne, Switzerland; and Baden-Baden and Wiesbaden, Germany.

The Met Orchestra 2023 European Tour

Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8PM



Philharmonie, Paris

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Matthew Aucoin: Heath (King Lear Sketches)

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Verdi: Act IV of Otello, featuring Angel Blue and Russell Thomas

Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 8PM

Philharmonie, Paris

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Berlioz: Le Corsaire Overture, Op. 21

"Chers Tyriens" from Les Troyens, featuring Joyce DiDonato

Royal Hunt and Storm from Les Troyens

"Adieu, fière cité" from Les Troyens, featuring Joyce DiDonato

Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14

Thursday, June 29, 2023, 7:30PM

Barbican Centre, London

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Matthew Aucoin: Heath (King Lear Sketches)

Berlioz: "Chers Tyriens" from Les Troyens, featuring Joyce DiDonato

Royal Hunt and Storm from Les Troyens

"Adieu, fière cité" from Les Troyens, featuring Joyce DiDonato

Verdi: Act IV of Otello, featuring Angel Blue and Russell Thomas



Saturday, July 1, 2023, 6PM

Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Berlioz: Le Corsaire Overture, Op. 21

"Chers Tyriens" from Les Troyens, featuring Joyce DiDonato

Royal Hunt and Storm from Les Troyens

"Adieu, fière cité" from Les Troyens, featuring Joyce DiDonato

Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14

Sunday, July 2, 2023, 5PM

Festspielhaus, Baden-Baden

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor

Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Matthew Aucoin: Heath (King Lear Sketches)

Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture

Verdi: Act IV of Otello, featuring Angel Blue and Russell Thomas

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra's European tour is generously sponsored by The

Metropolitan Opera's International Council, Cindy Bagby, and Mr. and Mrs. John French

III.