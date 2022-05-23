The Legendary Music Of George Gershwin Is Reinterpreted With The Launch Of CIRQUE MUSICA: RHAPSODY

TCG Entertainment, one of the fastest-growing and largest producers of live entertainment properties and touring productions, in conjunction with Producer Gershwin Entertainment, has announced today, May 23, 2022, Cirque Musica: Rhapsody. This all-new production celebrates the legendary work of George Gershwin and the 100th Anniversary of his masterpiece, "Rhapsody in Blue."

Slated to hit venues in 2023, Cirque Musica: Rhapsody will pair George Gershwin's iconic compositions with the greatest cirque performers including aerial artists, acrobats, dancers, and jugglers. The cast of Cirque Musica will perform spellbinding performances in artistic union with beloved Gershwin classics performed by a full live orchestra. Rhapsody will feature Gershwin's most recognizable work, "Rhapsody in Blue", as well as "Concerto in F", "Swanee", "Fascinating Rhythm", "Someone Loves Me," and other beloved classics.

"On behalf of the cast of Cirque Musica and the staff at TCG Entertainment, we are beyond honored to work with Gershwin Entertainment and celebrate the beloved, American music legend, George Gershwin," says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Stephen Cook and the incredibly talented TCG Entertainment team on this exciting project", says Todd Gershwin, President of Gershwin Entertainment.



A century in the making, Cirque Musica: Rhapsody will be available with a full orchestra, as well as a big band arrangement version in select cities. For information on upcoming tour dates and ticketing, visit www.TCGEnt.com.

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength for audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time. With its multiple productions, including Rhapsody, Crescendo, Heroes and Villains, Symphonic, and Holidays, Cirque Musica is a ground-breaking production guaranteed to thrill and captivate audiences of all ages. For more information visit, www.CirqueMusica.com.