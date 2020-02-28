The Cumberland Valley School of Music and the CVSM Community String Orchestra to Present Concert

The Cumberland Valley School of Music and the CVSM Community String Orchestra will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, in the Laird Hall located on the Wilson College campus.

Under the guidance of conductor Herman Hopple, the program will include arrangements of works by Strauss and Beethoven. The program will also showcase Community String player and CVSM alum, Amber Stotelmyer, who will be performing the 2nd and 3rd movements from the Telemann Viola Concerto in G.

The Orchestra, which is about 30 members strong and ranges in age from teen to senior citizens, gathers twice each year to rehearse and present two free concerts. Many of the musicians return to perform with the group and new members are always welcome to join the group. They are also pleased to welcome back members from the CVSM teen strings ensemble, Fiddlesticks, which will be joining the orchestra for a combined performance of "Hopak" by Mussorgsky.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for Cumberland Valley School of Music.

For more information, call CVSM at 717-261-1220.





