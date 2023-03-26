Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Corinthian Singers of Adelaide to Present PROPHECY, PROCESSION, PASSION Concert in April

The Corinthian Singers of Adelaide to Present PROPHECY, PROCESSION, PASSION Concert in April

The program will also feature Ukraine composer, Paul Stetsenko's The Beatitudes based on Matthew 5:3-10.

Mar. 26, 2023  

The Corinthian Singers of Adelaide to Present PROPHECY, PROCESSION, PASSION Concert in April

The Corinthian Singers' first concert, in this their 60th year, is Prophecy, Procession, Passion, a collection of works relating to the Easter Season, centered on the much loved choruses from Handel's Messiah.

The audience is invited to join in choruses including Behold the Lamb of God, Let All the Angels and the Halleluiah chorus.

The program will also feature Ukraine composer, Paul Stetsenko's The Beatitudes based on Matthew 5:3-10 which includes the words "blessed are the peace makers".

Other works to be presented will be the Agnus Dei from Mass No 1 by Antonio Salieri, De Profundis by Charpentier, and Easter Choruses by Bach.

Prophecy, Procession, Passion

3 pm Saturday 1 April 2023
St John's Church, 379 Halifax Street. Adelaide
Tickets $35 and $30 online at TryBooking or cash at the door


Website: corinthiansingers.au




Maestro Peter Tiboris To Lead The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra In A Program Of Contempora Photo
Maestro Peter Tiboris To Lead The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra In A Program Of Contemporary & Classic Works
Maestro Peter Tiboris will conduct The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra in a varied program of classics and new works at the Ioannis Despotopoulos Concert Hall, Conservatory of Athens on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:30 PM.
The Cleveland Orchestra Premieres Allison Loggins-Hulls CAN YOU SEE? and Loggins-Hull Cura Photo
The Cleveland Orchestra Premieres Allison Loggins-Hull's CAN YOU SEE? and Loggins-Hull Curates Performance at Karamu House
On Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm, The Cleveland Orchestra presents the world premiere of “powerhouse” (The Washington Post) flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull's Can You See? at Mandel Concert Hall in Severance Music Center.
Pianist Ian Hobson To Present Love And Nature II At Tenri Cultural Institute in April Photo
Pianist Ian Hobson To Present 'Love And Nature II' At Tenri Cultural Institute in April
The immensely versatile and internationally lauded pianist and conductor Ian Hobson will present the fourth concert in his popular Robert Schumann recital series at New York's Tenri Cultural Institute.
Hershey Symphony Performs ITALIAN ACCENTS With Violinist Holly Workman Photo
Hershey Symphony Performs ITALIAN ACCENTS With Violinist Holly Workman
Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and Maestra Sandra Dackow for “Italian Accents,” a night of gorgeous Italian classics.

More Hot Stories For You


The Cleveland Orchestra Premieres Allison Loggins-Hull's CAN YOU SEE? and Loggins-Hull Curates Performance at Karamu HouseThe Cleveland Orchestra Premieres Allison Loggins-Hull's CAN YOU SEE? and Loggins-Hull Curates Performance at Karamu House
March 23, 2023

On Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:30pm and Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm, The Cleveland Orchestra presents the world premiere of “powerhouse” (The Washington Post) flutist, composer, and producer Allison Loggins-Hull's Can You See? at Mandel Concert Hall in Severance Music Center.
Pianist Ian Hobson To Present 'Love And Nature II' At Tenri Cultural Institute in AprilPianist Ian Hobson To Present 'Love And Nature II' At Tenri Cultural Institute in April
March 21, 2023

The immensely versatile and internationally lauded pianist and conductor Ian Hobson will present the fourth concert in his popular Robert Schumann recital series at New York's Tenri Cultural Institute.
American Composer-Pianist Thomas Nickell To Appear In Solo Piano Recital At Tenri Cultural Institute, April 14American Composer-Pianist Thomas Nickell To Appear In Solo Piano Recital At Tenri Cultural Institute, April 14
March 20, 2023

Vibrant American composer/pianist Thomas Nickell will appear in a solo piano recital at New York City's Tenri Cultural Institute (43A W 13th St, New York, NY 10011) on Friday evening, April 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.
Sound Off: Music For Bail Announces Talent Unlimited High School ResidencySound Off: Music For Bail Announces Talent Unlimited High School Residency
March 14, 2023

Sound Off: Music For Bail announces a first-ever residency and side-by-side performance at Talent Unlimited High School from April 3-5, culminating in a world-first recording, celebratory gala, and reception.
American Folk Art Museum Announces Benefit Concert Featuring Lonnie Holley and FriendsAmerican Folk Art Museum Announces Benefit Concert Featuring Lonnie Holley and Friends
March 14, 2023

The American Folk Art Museum will host a benefit concert on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Adler Hall at The New York Society for Ethical Culture (2 West 64 Street, New York, New York).
share