The Corinthian Singers of Adelaide to Present PROPHECY, PROCESSION, PASSION Concert in April

The Corinthian Singers' first concert, in this their 60th year, is Prophecy, Procession, Passion, a collection of works relating to the Easter Season, centered on the much loved choruses from Handel's Messiah.



The audience is invited to join in choruses including Behold the Lamb of God, Let All the Angels and the Halleluiah chorus.



The program will also feature Ukraine composer, Paul Stetsenko's The Beatitudes based on Matthew 5:3-10 which includes the words "blessed are the peace makers".



Other works to be presented will be the Agnus Dei from Mass No 1 by Antonio Salieri, De Profundis by Charpentier, and Easter Choruses by Bach.



Prophecy, Procession, Passion

3 pm Saturday 1 April 2023

St John's Church, 379 Halifax Street. Adelaide

Tickets $35 and $30 online at TryBooking or cash at the door



Website: corinthiansingers.au