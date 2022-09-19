The Chelsea Symphony Presents Movement in October

The Chelsea Symphony (TCS) presents the second series of its 2022-23 season, Near & Far, on October 29 & 30. The weekend program, Movement, dives into the power of movement in both physical form and as a means to change. Led by conductor Reuben Blundell, both evenings open with the New York premiere of Sam Wu's Wind Map, a musical exploration of the Van-Gogh-esque charts that map the movement of air. Originally scheduled as part of TCS's 2019-20 season, the work received its world premiere with the Minnesota Orchestra in May of this year.

Saturday's (10/29) program features Matthew Stewart in David Baker's Concert Piece for Trombone and String Orchestra. Baker's work is a bold three-movement concerto heavily influenced by jazz, in which the concept of movement illuminates itself in more playful ways. Sunday (10/30) showcases Camille Enderlin performing Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto. An indisposable giant in the canon of major violin works, the concerto begins with a rhapsodic melody and ends with a quick perpetuum mobile, capturing the spirit of American classical music of the 20th century while also exploring the more virtuosic character of the violin.

Both evenings close with The Montgomery Variations by Margaret Bonds, a gifted 20th century pianist and composer, and a lifelong advocate of social and racial justice. A powerful tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr., the Civil Rights movement, and the city of Montgomery, Alabama, the work illustrates the power of people moving together to create political and cultural change.

Offering seven weekend concert series from September 2022 through June 2023, The Chelsea Symphony's 2022/23 season NEAR & FAR ties together powerful orchestral works across time and space.



Premium unassigned seating in special reserved areas on sale now on Eventbrite!



Limited day-of tickets are available at the door for a suggested donation of $20.