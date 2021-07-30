Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: A 100th Birthday Tribute to Alec Wyton

Weekly virtual concerts livestreamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Jul. 30, 2021  

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine continues its weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, streamed via the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral performing in the awe-inspiring space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior. This week, Director of Music Kent Tritle and Associate Director of Music Raymond Nagem present a special tribute to former Cathedral Organist & Choirmaster Alec Wyton (1921-2007), on what would have been his 100th birthday. The program will feature a performance by Dr. Nagem, as well as archival recordings of Wyton playing the Great Organ of St. John the Divine.

PROGRAM:

Fanfare - Alec Wyton (1921-2007)

Suite in Praise of Merbecke - Alec Wyton

Fidelis - Percy Whitlock (1903-1946)

Fanfare - Francis Jackson (b. 1917)

Lotus Blossom - Billy Strayhorn (1915-1967), arr. Alec Wyton

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website.


