Tafel Talks Presents EMOTIONAL RESCUE: HOW DOES CHORAL SINGING ENHANCE OUR WELL BEING?

Tafel Talks online panel discussions return on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 7 PM EST with Emotional Rescue. Moderated by Cory Knight, the conversation will explore how choirs and choral singing enhance our wellbeing physically, mentally, and spiritually, while encouraging collaboration and community-building. Tickets for Emotional Rescue are $5 and are now on sale at tafelmusik.org.

Joining Knight for Emotional Rescue are panelists ArinMaya (Brooklyn), songwriter and performer, sound healer, activist, and founding member, arranger and musical director with the Resistance Revival Chorus ; Jody Malone (Toronto), Artistic Director Singing OUT , Toronto's Largest LGBTQ+ Choir; music teacher/choral conductor at Cawthra Park Secondary School for the Performing Arts; and Ruben Valenzuela (San Diego), founder and Artistic Director of the Bach Collegium San Diego , musicologist, Director of Music and Organist of All Souls' Episcopal Church, Point Loma, and Choral Director of the La Jolla Symphony Chorus.

Listening to a group of people singing can be an uplifting experience, but did you know that actually participating in choral singing is a powerful way to enhance overall wellbeing? Our conversation explores the ways in which choral singing affects our minds and bodies, and how choirs help us connect with each other.

In addition to the sheer joy of singing in a group setting, the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of choral singing -from the endorphins generated by deep breathing to the complex cognitive and emotional engagement- have a profound, positive effect on the human body.

Enjoyed by everyone from young children to seniors, choral singing is a lifelong pursuit that can reduce feelings of isolation while fostering a sense of community. A 2019 Chorus America study found that choirs are "powerhouses for civic engagement and creating community connections."

Whether presented as an expression of solidarity or as part of formal worship, choral singing has the power to enrich and nurture our souls.