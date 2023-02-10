"The Andersons play Cole Porter" comes to Symphony Space next month. Performances are on Saturday, March 11th at 2:00pm & 4:30pm.

Peter and Will Anderson will present the life and music of Cole Porter, with an entertaining narrative, captivating video presentation, and live music with their sextet. Songs will include "Night & Day," "Begin the Beguine," "I Get a Kick out of You," "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "Just One of Those Things."

Peter Anderson - tenor & soprano sax, clarinet

Will Anderson - alto sax, clarinet, flute

Molly Ryan - vocals

Dalton Ridenhour - piano

Alex Raderman - drum set

Daniel Duke - bass

Identical twins and Juilliard graduates Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. Born and raised in Washington D.C., the Anderson's have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion, and can be heard on the Grammy-winning soundtrack of HBO's Boardwalk Empire with Vince Giordano's Nighthawks. Vanity Fair magazine listed their debut album alongside Miles Davis in "Four New Releases to Make You Love Jazz," and the Washington Post called their music "imaginatively unfolding in ways that consistently bring a fresh perspective to classic jazz." Peter and Will received a 2014 Drama Desk nomination for their Off-Broadway Show, Le Jazz Hot (one of eight of their productions at 59E59 Theaters), and are 2018 Bistro Award winners. www.PeterAndWillAnderson.com