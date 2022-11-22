Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant From The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation For 2023 'Visions In Black' Initiative

The $10,000 grant supports a juried art exhibition that celebrates the talents of Black artists who live in Florida.

Nov. 22, 2022  

Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant From The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation For 2023 'Visions In Black' Initiative

Michéle Des Verney Redwine, the founder of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative (SBAC), announced that the nonprofit was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation.

This grant, administered by Wells Fargo Philanthropic Services, is instrumental in allowing SBAC to present its second annual "Visions in Black" initiative. According to Redwine, the program includes a juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of color who live in Florida.

"'Visions in Black'" is encouraging regional college students of color and new emerging artists to discover opportunities to promote and exhibit their art," says Redwine. She adds that the 2022 "Visions in Black" exhibition showcased the works of 26 artists. "This year, thanks to support from such foundations as the Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation, the exhibit will be staged in three different galleries, which opens opportunities to more artists and a wider community engagement." Redwine adds that SBAC's focus is again on emerging professional artists, as well as college and graduate students as far north as Tallahassee. The exhibit, which runs February 2 to 25, will be presented in three venues in Sarasota and Manatee counties: the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Arts Advocates Gallery at The Crossings at Siesta Key mall, and Manatee Performing Arts Center.

"Since our founding in 2018, Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative has been instrumental in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in educational settings throughout the Sarasota-Manatee region," says Redwine.

"The overarching goal is to ignite greater interest in art by artists of African descent and engage our school systems on proactive paths to work with students from underrepresented communities. 'Visions in Black' was created to spread this level of interest, advocacy, and education to the next generation of artists of color in the Suncoast region. We are honored that Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation supports this endeavor for a second year and thrilled to receive this grant."

For more information about the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, visit www.suncoastblackartscollaborative.org.




The Clarion Choir Releases Rachmaninoffs All-Night Vigil On Pentatone Photo
The Clarion Choir Releases Rachmaninoff's 'All-Night Vigil' On Pentatone
The Clarion Choir and its Artistic Director Steven Fox make their PENTATONE debut with a recording of Sergei Rachmaninoff's choral masterpiece, the All-Night Vigil, demonstrating their exceptional proficiency in Slavic repertoire.
Photos: Damien Sneeds OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES At Au Photo
Photos: Damien Sneed's OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES At Auburn University
See photos of Our Song, Our Story, created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician Damien Sneed.
Eve Plumb Joins The Chelsea Symphony For Annual Holiday Concert Photo
Eve Plumb Joins The Chelsea Symphony For Annual Holiday Concert
​​​​​​​The Chelsea Symphony's (TCS) annual holiday concert on December 2nd, 2022 features the orchestra's annual performance of Aaron Dai's The Night Before Christmas, narrated by special guest, actor and artist Eve Plumb, best known for her role as “Jan” on the TV classic The Brady Bunch.
Double Bassist Ewan Hastie Wins Bbc Young Jazz Musician 2022 Photo
Double Bassist Ewan Hastie Wins Bbc Young Jazz Musician 2022
Twenty-year old Scottish double bassist Ewan Hastie has won BBC Young Jazz Musician 2022. The announcement was made during the broadcast of the Competition's Final on BBC Four on Sunday 20 November at 8PM,  presented by Jamz Supernova and Huw Stephens, both DJs and broadcasters.

More Hot Stories For You


Colburn School Adds Adrian Dunn And Evan Kuhlmann to FacultyColburn School Adds Adrian Dunn And Evan Kuhlmann to Faculty
November 22, 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, choral music returns to the Colburn School under the leadership of singer, composer, and conductor Adrian Dunn, who has been appointed Director of Choral Programs, Community School of Performing Arts. Dunn will direct the Community School's junior and youth choral ensembles, and the Colburn Concert Choir, and work with students ages 5 - 18 in musicianship, vocal technique and ensemble skills.
Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant From The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation For 2023 'Visions In Black' InitiativeSuncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant From The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation For 2023 'Visions In Black' Initiative
November 22, 2022

Michéle Des Verney Redwine, the founder of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative (SBAC), announced that the nonprofit was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation.
New Canon Chamber Collective Opens Inaugural Season With AMERICAN SOULNew Canon Chamber Collective Opens Inaugural Season With AMERICAN SOUL
November 22, 2022

New Canon Chamber Collective. a multicultural collective of South Florida's most outstanding musicians, opens its inaugural season with American Soul in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, December 3 at 7 p.m.
Blue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years With Three Renowned Authors As SpokespersonsBlue Metropolis Celebrates 25 Years With Three Renowned Authors As Spokespersons
November 22, 2022

This spring, the Blue Metropolis International Literary Festival will celebrate 25 years. Three eminent spokespersons, all well-established literary authors, have been selected for this edition, which promises to be outstanding.
Plano Symphony Orchestra To Be Joined By Latin Sensation Fela And Plano Civic Chorus For December ConcertsPlano Symphony Orchestra To Be Joined By Latin Sensation Fela And Plano Civic Chorus For December Concerts
November 22, 2022

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) welcomes kids from one to 92 to “Home for the Holidays” on December 17 in Frisco and December 18 in Plano. Conducted by Maestro and PSO Music Director Héctor Guzmán, this year's holiday concerts will include Assistant Conductor Shira Samuels-Shragg making her conducting debut with the PSO and also feature guest vocalist Fela as well as the highly-esteemed Plano Civic Chorus.
share