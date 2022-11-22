Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Receives Grant From The Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation For 2023 'Visions In Black' Initiative

Michéle Des Verney Redwine, the founder of the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative (SBAC), announced that the nonprofit was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from the Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation.

This grant, administered by Wells Fargo Philanthropic Services, is instrumental in allowing SBAC to present its second annual "Visions in Black" initiative. According to Redwine, the program includes a juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of color who live in Florida.

"'Visions in Black'" is encouraging regional college students of color and new emerging artists to discover opportunities to promote and exhibit their art," says Redwine. She adds that the 2022 "Visions in Black" exhibition showcased the works of 26 artists. "This year, thanks to support from such foundations as the Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation, the exhibit will be staged in three different galleries, which opens opportunities to more artists and a wider community engagement." Redwine adds that SBAC's focus is again on emerging professional artists, as well as college and graduate students as far north as Tallahassee. The exhibit, which runs February 2 to 25, will be presented in three venues in Sarasota and Manatee counties: the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County, Arts Advocates Gallery at The Crossings at Siesta Key mall, and Manatee Performing Arts Center.

"Since our founding in 2018, Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative has been instrumental in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in educational settings throughout the Sarasota-Manatee region," says Redwine.

"The overarching goal is to ignite greater interest in art by artists of African descent and engage our school systems on proactive paths to work with students from underrepresented communities. 'Visions in Black' was created to spread this level of interest, advocacy, and education to the next generation of artists of color in the Suncoast region. We are honored that Cordelia Lee Beattie Foundation supports this endeavor for a second year and thrilled to receive this grant."

For more information about the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, visit www.suncoastblackartscollaborative.org.