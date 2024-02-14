Sun Valley Music Festival Will Host 2024 Gala Concert: An Evening With Yo-Yo Ma

The Sun Valley Music Festival has announced that in celebration of its 40th anniversary, world-renowned cellist and musical ambassador Yo-Yo Ma will be the featured guest artist of the 2024 Gala. Scheduled for Monday, Aug. 5, his appearance at the Festival's only fundraising concert will provide an unforgettable evening of music. The performance will be the Sun Valley debut of the celebrated cellist, who is one of the most acclaimed artists of our time and whose name epitomizes classical music. He will perform Antonín Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B Minor with Music Director Alasdair Neale leading the world-class Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra.

An Evening with Yo-Yo Ma

The performance takes place at 6:30 p.m. in the beautiful outdoor setting of the Sun Valley Pavilion. Audience members can experience Ma's unparalleled artistry either inside the 1,600-seat Pavilion or from the lawn, which features a state-of-the-art sound system and newly enlarged LED screen. All $300+ ticket holders are invited to a 5 p.m. pre-concert cocktail reception at the Sun Valley Lodge Terrace, and all Sponsor Package ticket holders are also invited to an 8 p.m. post-concert dinner at the Grill at Knob Hill, featuring a special performance by Music Festival musicians. Ticket sales for the Gala Concert support the Sun Valley Music Festival and help keep its concerts and education programs free for everyone.

"It's such a pleasure to welcome the legendary Yo-Yo Ma to Sun Valley," said Neale, who will conduct the Dvořák, a staple of the repertoire and one of the most frequently performed cello concertos. "Yo-Yo is one of those rare classical artists who has become a household name, not just here in the U.S. but around the world. As someone who has been in awe of his unique gifts as a musician and human being, I can say that making music with him at our Gala Concert will be one of the highlights of my career."

"As musicians, we transcend technique in order to seek out the truths in our world in a way that gives meaning and sustenance to individuals and communities," said Ma, whose multi-faceted 60-year career is a testament to the power of culture to generate trust and understanding. "That's art for life's sake."

Whether performing new or familiar works for cello, bringing communities together to explore culture's role in society, or engaging in unexpected musical forms, Ma strives to foster connections that stimulate the imagination and reinforce our humanity. His discography includes more than 120 albums - including 19 GRAMMYⓇ Award-winning albums and 30 nominations - ranging from iconic renditions of the Western classical canon to recordings that defy categorization. He has recorded Dvořák's cello concerto three times.

How to attend

Ticket prices range from $1,250 to $100. The $1,250 Sponsor Package includes VIP parking, premium reserved concert seats, a pre-concert cocktail reception, and a seated post-concert dinner at the Grill at Knob Hill featuring a performance by Festival musicians. Tickets at the $600 and $300 levels include the pre-concert cocktail reception and reserved preferred seating in the Pavilion. Reserved Pavilion seats at $125 and $100 are also available. General admission lawn tickets are available for $100. The concert will be broadcast on the Pavilion's state-of-the-art big screen and sound system which provide an exciting concert experience from anywhere on the lawn. Lawn tickets will be available online only.

Gala sales open to the public on April 17, at 9 a.m. Tickets are available online at svmusicfestival.org or by calling 208.622.5607. Sponsor Package tickets are available only by phone, while lawn tickets are available only online. Annual Fund donors of $1,250 and above and Encore Society members will have the opportunity to purchase Gala tickets early; further information will be provided via email.