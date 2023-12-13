Sun Valley Music Festival Reveals 2024 Winter Season

Learn more about the season lineup here!

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra Presents IN MEMORIAM: KRZYSZTOF PENDERECKI AT 90 Concert Photo 1 Guangzhou Symphony Orchestra Presents IN MEMORIAM: KRZYSZTOF PENDERECKI AT 90 Concert
Orchid Island Will Host Critically Acclaimed Pianist, Drew Petersen On December 5 Photo 2 Orchid Island Will Host Critically Acclaimed Pianist, Drew Petersen On December 5
The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present Three Holiday Concerts in December Photo 3 The Plano Symphony Orchestra to Present Three Holiday Concerts in December
California Pops to Host HOLIDAY WITH THE POPS at San Mateo Performing Arts Center This Mon Photo 4 California Pops to Host HOLIDAY WITH THE POPS at San Mateo Performing Arts Center This Month

Sun Valley Music Festival Reveals 2024 Winter Season

Sun Valley Music Festival Reveals 2024 Winter Season

The Sun Valley Music Festival announced  its sixth Winter Season at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, from March 6 to 9. The 2024 Winter Season focuses on "The Romance of Brahms" and offers two chamber music programs specially curated by Music Director Alasdair Neale, featuring pianist Jon Kimura Parker - winner of the Gold Medal at the 1984 Leeds International Piano Competition - and string musicians from the all-star Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra. Presented in an intimate atmosphere, the all-Brahms programs include beloved pieces by the Romantic composer for solo piano and string ensembles, such as Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F Minor, Quintet No. 1 in F Major, Trio No. 1 in B Major, and the inventive and technically demanding Handel Variations.

"It's a privilege to welcome Jon Kimura Parker back to our intimate stage at the Argyros in Ketchum, warming up the winter with Brahms's timeless and emotional piano music," said Neale. "To give our audiences as much music as possible, we're offering - for the first time - two different programs, each performed twice. I love Brahms because, like few others in the musical Pantheon, he channels the human condition perfectly. Sorrow, joy, humor, pathos - it's all there in the notes, and no matter how often you listen to it, there's always more to explore and learn from."

The two unique programs will be performed on alternating evenings: the first on March 6 and 8, the second on March 7 and 9. The concerts will take place at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, starting at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) The concerts are about two hours long, including a 20-minute intermission. As always, attendance is free, though reservations are required.

On Tuesday evening, March 5, at 6:30 p.m., the Music Festival will present an "Upbeat with Alasdair" featuring Alasdair Neale and Jon Kimura Parker in conversation. The event will be held at the Community Library in Ketchum and livestreamed from the Music Festival's website. Also, during the week, all Music Festival musicians will interact with students in local schools, offering demonstrations, coaching, and master classes.

Tickets

Admission is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. Reservations for the public begin on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. (Mountain Time). Reserved seats are limited to two seats per household per program for a total of four for the Winter Season. Reservations are available online at Click Here. Festival donors at $6,000 and up may reserve seating early, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. (Mountain Time), by calling the Festival office at 208.622.5607. Concertgoers can purchase beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages at the concerts. All details can be found on the Festival website.

For the latest news and information on the Sun Valley Music Festival and Winter Season, including reservations and details on attending, visit the Festival website at Click Here or sign up for e-news at svmusicfestival.org/subscribe.

Sun Valley Music Festival 2024 Winter Season: "The Romance of Brahms"

Argyros Performing Arts Center: 120 Main St. S., Ketchum, Idaho (all performances 7 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.)

-Program A-
Wednesday, March 6
Friday, March 8

JOHANNES BRAHMS (1833-1897)

  • Hungarian Dance No. 4 in F Minor
  • Intermezzo in A Major, Op. 118

Jon Kimura Parker, piano

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Quintet No. 1 in F Major, Op. 88

Vivek Jayaraman, violin
Amy Glidden, violin
Joen Vasquez, viola
Elizabeth Prior, viola
Si-Yan Darren Li, cello

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Trio No. 1 in B Major for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Op.8

Jeremy Constant, violin
Amos Yang, cello
Jon Kimura Parker, piano

-Program B-
Thursday, March 7
Saturday, March 9

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Selections from Variations on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24

Jon Kimura Parker, piano

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Sonata No. 3 in D Minor for Violin and Piano, Op. 108

Erin Schreiber, violin
Jon Kimura Parker, piano

JOHANNES BRAHMS: Sextet No. 2 in G Major for Strings, Opus 36

Juliana Athayde, violin
Kristin Ahlstrom, violin
Marylène Gingras-Roy, viola
David Gaudry, viola
Bjorn Ranheim, cello
Louis-Philippe Robillard, cello




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Long Beach Camerata Singers Performs Handels MESSIAH, December 21 Photo
Long Beach Camerata Singers Performs Handel's MESSIAH, December 21

Love Handel's Messiah but hate to fight the traffic to drive out of town to hear it? Hallelujah!  You can hear this magnificent oratorio right here in Long Beach when Long Beach Camerata Singers' 100-voice choir presents this brilliant work with Tesserae Baroque Orchestra and 4 professional soloists. 

2
PUBLIQuartet Reveals Spring 2024 Highlights Including Premiere Of WHAT IS AMERICAN: RHYTHM Photo
PUBLIQuartet Reveals Spring 2024 Highlights Including Premiere Of WHAT IS AMERICAN: RHYTHM NATION

PUBLIQuartet announces their Spring 2024 highlights, including the premiere of 'What Is American: Rhythm Nation' in New York City. They will also collaborate with violinist Diane Monroe and perform with composer and pianist Hiromi.

3
St. Lukes Episcopal Church Will Offer An EVENSONG For The Third Sunday In Advent On Decemb Photo
St. Luke's Episcopal Church Will Offer An EVENSONG For The Third Sunday In Advent On December 17

St. Luke's Episcopal Church presents Evensong for the Third Sunday in Advent on December 17th. This contemplative and intimate event will feature the church's Moller tracker organ and the Steinway piano. Join us for a worship experience through music.

4
SEGA Announces Additional Sonic Symphony Tour Datesto Meet Overwhelming Demand! Photo
SEGA Announces Additional Sonic Symphony Tour Datesto Meet Overwhelming Demand!

Today, SEGA has announced additional dates in an  expansion of the ongoing Sonic Symphony World Tour to meet the demand of fans for more  opportunities to experience the music of Sonic the Hedgehog in concert!  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical Video
MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein in Classical Music Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (4/06-4/06)
Apollon Musagète Quartet in Classical Music Apollon Musagète Quartet
Carnegie Hall (2/07-2/07)
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in Classical Music Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (5/02-5/02)
Musical Explorers Family Concert in Classical Music Musical Explorers Family Concert
Carnegie Hall (1/13-1/13)
Soloists of the Kronberg Academy / Tabea Zimmermann in Classical Music Soloists of the Kronberg Academy / Tabea Zimmermann
Carnegie Hall (2/15-2/15)
Juneteenth Celebration in Classical Music Juneteenth Celebration
Carnegie Hall (6/19-6/19)
Mitsuko Uchida / Jonathan Biss in Classical Music Mitsuko Uchida / Jonathan Biss
Carnegie Hall (4/09-4/09)
Kirill Gerstein in Classical Music Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (1/18-1/18)
Vienna Philharmonic in Classical Music Vienna Philharmonic
Carnegie Hall (3/01-3/01)
David Virelles Nosotros Ensemble featuring Dafnis Prieto in Classical Music David Virelles Nosotros Ensemble featuring Dafnis Prieto
Carnegie Hall (5/21-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  