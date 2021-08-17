String Quartet ETHEL Will Perform a Concert in Honor of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Musicians For Harmony will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on September 11, 2021 with an online and in-person concert at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center in New York City. The special event aims to elevate musical voices in the service of peace, health and equity to commemorate the victims of 9/11, Covid-19 and social injustice. The two-hour concert will be one of the first in-person music events of the fall season post-Covid. Access to the online event will be free, and the in-person performance will have paid tickets.

The show will feature the music of The Juilliard String Quartet, Kinan Azmeh (clarinet), ETHEL and Musique Sans Frontières. Composers will include: Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Ulysses Owens, Jr, James "Kimo" Williams, Robert Mirabal, Patrick Derivaz, Pat Irwin and John King.



WHEN: Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. EST

WHERE: Kaufman Music Center, Merkin Hall, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY, 10023, Trains: 1 to Lincoln Center/2 + 3 to 72nd Street.

HOW: Tickets: $35 and Up. To purchase, please visit KaufmanMusicCenter.org or call 212.501.3330.