Sophia Agranovich to Play Concert on the Water at Bargemusic

Following exhilarating performances in Paris and Rome this summer, the multi-award-winning pianist, recording artist, and educator Sophia Agranovich will return to New York's renowned "floating concert hall," Bargemusic on September 6 at 6 PM.

Her upcoming program will include Chopin's monumental Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Brahms' challenging Variations on a Theme by Paganini, Liszt's brilliant Rhapsodie espagnole (Spanish Rhapsody), and the exquisite, passionate Sonetto 104 del Petrarca.

More information and tickets.

Sophia Agranovich, a multi-award-winning pianist, recording artist, educator, and artistic director, is lauded as "a bold, daring pianist in the tradition of the Golden Age Romantics" , "a tigress of the keyboard" by Fanfare magazine, and "one of the most accomplished classical pianists of her day" by OneWorld Music Radio. Her performances are praised for "interpretation that dares to be different", and "magnificent shading and superior musicianship" by American Record Guide. Her breathtaking virtuosity, profound sensitivity and unparalleled dynamic range create music of overwhelming intensity and ethereal beauty.

A Steinway Artist, Sophia Agranovich is performing internationally. Recent appearances include concerts at the Pennautier Festival and Juan-les-Pins in France, where she premiered compositions dedicated to her by Françoise Choveaux, as well as invitations to China and Brazil. Among her notable venues are David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, Bargemusic, Salle Cortot, Théâtre Na Loba, Teatro di Marcello, Kaiser Hall, Ehrbarsaal, and Gesellschaft für Musiktheater. Agranovich has collaborated with prominent musicians and members of major orchestras.

Sophia Agranovich's 11-album discography released in 2010-2024 has received rave critical acclaim. Her recordings encompass a diverse range of repertoire, and are consistently charting in the top 10 across all musical genres on One World Music Radio and World Top Radio Airplay Charts.

Agranovich's musical honors include First Place wins at the Ukrainian Young Artists Competition (now the Mykola Lysenko International Competition), Bergen Philharmonic Competition, and The American Prize in Piano Solo. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including multiple Gold and Silver Medals by Global Music Awards, Gold Medals by Prestige Music Awards, Best Instrumentalist by InterContinental Music Awards, Marquis Lifetime Achievement and Top Professional awards among others. Her recordings and live concerts are broadcast worldwide. She was featured at WMNR Fine Arts Radio, NPR WLPR-FM, Grand101.1 FM,WQXR Greene Space live with Elliott Forrest, on WWFM "Between the Keys" with Jed Distler, WWFM "Piano Matters" and WQXR "Reflections from the Keyboard" with David Dubal.

Born in Ukraine, Sophia Agranovich studied with esteemed teachers Anna Stolarevich and Alexander Edelmann, peers of Vladimir Horowitz in the class of Felix Blumenfeld and disciples of Heinrich Neuhaus. She later continued her studies at the Juilliard School in New York, under legendary professors Sascha Gorodnitzki and Nadia Reisenberg, earning Bachelor and Master Degrees with full scholarship and a Fellowship teaching Piano Minor at Juilliard.

Sophia Agranovich is an esteemed pedagogue and recipient of numerous teaching awards. Her students have achieved top prizes in regional, national, and international competitions. Agranovich is listed in "Who's Who in America" and "Who's Who in the World". She is a voting member of NARAS, GrammyU Mentor, Artistic Director of the classical music series at the Watchung Arts Center, and Program Chair of the Music Educators Association of New Jersey.

For more information, visit Sophia's website.

