Sony Classical to Release 'VIVALDI: THE FOUR SEASONS,' New Album From Violinist Luka Faulisi

Vivaldi is the exceptional new recording of the much loved Vivaldi “Four Seasons” by rising Italian-Serbian-French violinist Luka Faulisi, taking on the piece with his bright, youthful energy. For this album, scheduled for release via Sony Classical on April 12, 2024, he collaborated with the excellent Polish baroque ensemble (oh!) Orkiestra Historyczna, directed by concertmaster and ensemble leader Martyna Pastuzka. The combination of Luka's romantic sound, formed in French impressionistic repertoire, and the ensemble's energetic and forceful take let the well-known masterpiece shine in a new light.

Providing an additional feature, Luka has chosen three corresponding romantic pieces, sitting between the Vivaldi concertos to provide a change of perspective – the Catalan traditional Song of the Birds, Lili Boulanger's Nocturne and Tchaikovsky's Autumn Song.

About Luka Faulisi

With ‘a million-dollar sound' (Pinchas Zukerman), twenty-one-year-old Luka Faulisi is one of the most promising violinists of his generation. Having started to play the violin at the age of three, Luka was a student of Boris Belkin at the Conservatorium Maastricht in the Netherlands. Over the years, through personal mentoring, several distinguished artists have influenced Luka's musical formation. Pavel Berman describes him as an ‘an incredibly gifted virtuoso violinist'. Flautist Emmanuel Pahud praises Luka as ‘an extremely talented young man with great instrumental abilities and a strong musical expression' and according to Jean-Jacques Kantorow Luka possesses ‘incredible facilities.'

Recent European concerti highlights include Luka's Polish debut with the Szczecin Philharmonic; French debut with the Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse; Italian debut with the Orchestra Filharmonica di Torino; Serbian debut with the Radio Television Serbia Symphony Orchestra at the Kolarac Hall in Belgrade and a North Macedonian debut with FAME'S European Orchestral Performing Institute. Luka's Asian presence is also growing, having collaborated recently with the Macao Orchestra and the Hong Kong Sinfonietta. Shortly upcoming is Luka's British debut with the Liverpool Philharmonic at the Royal Albert Hall; Finnish debut with the Oulu Symphony and Parisian orchestral debut with the Orchestre National d'Île-de-France.

Recent recital highlights include debuts in Paris at the Salle Colonne and debut at the 30th anniversary of the “Festival du Salon de Provence” in summer 2023.

Luka's debut recital album “Aria”, recorded with the pianist Itamar Golan, was released with Sony Classical International in Spring 2023.

