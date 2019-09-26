Soka Performing Arts Center Presents Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their Grammy Award-nominated album The Melody of Rhythm - Triple Concerto & Music for Trio.

Béla Fleck (banjo), Zakir Hussain (tabla) and Edgar Meyer (double bass): three masterful genre-benders and the leading virtuosos on their respective instruments who move with ease among the worlds of classical, bluegrass and world music. No doubt these three will create exciting, intricate and fascinating conversations with their instruments in varying techniques and unique styles.

Soka Performing Arts Center - Concert Hall. Price: $35-$75. For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/31Uepmy.





