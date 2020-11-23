Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra Presents 'Bernstein Reimagined'

Legendary composer Leonard Bernstein once called jazz "the ultimate common denominator of the American musical style."

The music made a profound impact on Bernstein's work, not only in the more explicit "jazziness" of his work in musical theater, but throughout his "serious" orchestral music as well.

With the stunning new album Bernstein Reimagined, the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra mines the composer's vast repertoire for a vibrantly diverse set of music that delves into pieces rarely if ever performed in a jazz context.

Due out January 29, 2021 via MCG Jazz, this dazzling music was originally commissioned as part of the worldwide celebration of Bernstein's centennial year in 2018.

Watch the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra perform "Times Square Ballet," a track on Bernstein Reimagined:

