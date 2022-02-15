Six Conductors To Take Part In League's Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview

Conductors Bertie Baigent, Tong Chen, Gonzalo Farias, Norman Huynh, Yuwon Kim, and François López-Ferrer will lead the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra at the League of American Orchestras' Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview, March 16-17, 2022 at New Orleans's Orpheum Theater. A free concert at 7:30 pm CST on March 17 caps the event.

"For more than twenty-five years, the Preview has given orchestras this exciting opportunity to experience the next generation of American conducting talent firsthand," said Simon Woods, President and CEO of the League of American Orchestras. "I can't wait to see these six remarkable conductors in action, and we're thrilled and grateful to be hosted this year by the Louisiana Philharmonic."

The Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview is known in the orchestra field for propelling participants to high-profile orchestra positions. Orchestra search committees, artist managers, and artistic administrators receive two days of intimate, front-row access to watch and evaluate participants in rehearsal and meet them individually. Postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the showcase features all six conductors from the original 2020 event.

On March 16-17, 2022, the six participating conductors will lead the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in rehearsals, with orchestra personnel from across the country in attendance. Each conductor will rehearse a 20-minute program of contrasting musical selections to be performed in a free public concert at New Orleans's Orpheum Theater, 129 Roosevelt Way, on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. CST. The event will be streamed live and made available on-demand for 45 days. The League will also facilitate networking between the conductors and industry professionals, as well as feedback and mentorship by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra musicians. Attendees will meet with Henry Fogel, former dean of the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and an authority on the conductor search process.

Industry personnel (orchestra search committees, artist managers, and artistic administrators) must register to attend the Bruno Walter National Conductor Preview, including rehearsals on March 16 and 17; a luncheon with conductor search expert Henry Fogel, former dean of the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University; an evening concert on March 17 at 7:30 p.m.; and a post-concert reception. Register and find hotel information on our website .

For more information, including links to conductor bios and details, when available, about the live-streamed concert: https://americanorchestras.org/BrunoWalter2022.