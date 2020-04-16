See Live Streaming Renowned Artists And Orchestras With IDAGIO LIVE

In light of current times, IDAGIO, the leading streaming service for classical music, is aiming to help keep the love of classical music alive through their new live video series called, IDAGIO Live.

This live interview series features prominent artists and ensembles within classical music to provide listeners with exclusive content and entertainment from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Today, the Vienna Philharmonic member, Sophie Dervaux will be featured. Past features have included Thomas Hampson, Franz Welser Möst, Kit Armstrong, Iván Fischer, and Yoel Gamzou.





