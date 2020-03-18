Seattle Symphony Announces Rebroadcast Of Nieslen Symphony No. 1

Last week, the Seattle Symphony announced it will continue sharing performances that provide strength, comfort and joy through video rebroadcasts and livestreams throughout the month as our community confronts a current global health crisis. Rebroadcasts or livestreams will occur every Thursday (7:30 p.m. PDT) and Saturday (8 p.m. PDT) throughout March, and can be viewed on YouTube and Facebook. Programming updates will be shared weekly at seattlesymphony.org/live.

This week's rebroadcast will be the live performance of Danish composer Carl Nielsen's Symphony No. 1 led by his fellow countryman, Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard. This concert was originally performed on January 30 and February 1, 2020 and was recorded as part of an ongoing cycle of Nielsen's symphonies for release on Seattle Symphony Media, the orchestra's in-house record label.

The Nielsen cycle began in 2017 with the Grammy-nominated recording of Symphonies Nos. 3 and 4 with Thomas Dausgaard. On June 5, 2020, the orchestra will release the next album of live concert recordings of Symphonies Nos. 1 and 2.

"The music of my fellow Dane Carl Nielsen is so very close to my heart," shares Music Director Thomas Dausgaard. "I've known Nielsen's music from as early as I can remember, with the fondest memories from my grandmother who knew and studied with him. I hope you find comfort as we share this performance with you, even if we can't gather in person at Benaroya Hall."

The Seattle Symphony kicked off broadcasts on Thursday and Saturday last week with Mahler Symphony No. 1, led by Thomas Dausgaard in a concert originally performed on September 19, 2019. The concert streams received over 130,000 views from around the world and inspired many audience members across the country to support the Symphony with a gift. Those who tuned in shared messages of gratitude on having access to symphonic music during these uncertain times:

"It is a very stressful time in Seattle right now. I appreciate the beautiful way that you took my mind off of it for a while."

"That was a wonderful and generous concert, given at a time when we all need something beautiful. Thanks to all the musicians, staff, and families who made this happen."

"We love what you are doing tonight for the community. We are in the living room with [the] Symphony on in the background as we watercolor together."

"Thank you for making the concert available online. It was a beautiful bright spot in a very stressful week."

The Seattle Symphony will continue to organize additional free livestreams and rebroadcasts until the orchestra can return to the Benaroya Hall stage. Programming updates will be shared weekly at seattlesymphony.org/live. Those interested can also sign up to receive email notifications about upcoming Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts and livestreams.

Inspired by the orchestra's dedication to serving the community, Seattle Symphony Board member Stephen Whyte has generously pledged to match all donations, dollar-for-dollar throughout Benaroya Hall's closure.

"As a nonprofit organization, the cancellation of concerts will have a significant financial impact on the Symphony due to unrecoverable losses in ticket sales," shared René Ancinas, Board Chair of the Seattle Symphony, last week. "And even amidst uncertain times, it's inspiring to see our orchestra unleash the power of music, bring us together and lift our spirits."

To learn more about how to support the Seattle Symphony or to make a donation, visit seattlesymphony.org/give. The Seattle Symphony looks forward to welcoming audiences back to Benaroya Hall again very soon and wishes everyone health and comfort in the coming weeks.





