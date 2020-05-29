Sarasota Orchestra Cancels Summer Music Camp

Sarasota Orchestra has made the difficult decision to cancel the Summer Music Camp. This decision was made in response to the current coronavirus global pandemic and based on risk factors that prevent the camp from operating while successfully supporting the health and safety of our campers, musicians, volunteers, staff, and wider community.

Three primary factors have driven our decision:

· The Sarasota Orchestra facility lacks the space to properly distance music 300 students with faculty and staff.

· The comprehensive safety measures recommended by the CDC, including mask-wearing and restricted interaction among student groups, would require the camp to cut core programming.

· To hold Summer Music Camp in these current circumstances would not be feasible economically and involves safety risks that the Sarasota Orchestra Board and leadership found unacceptable.

Work is already underway for a virtual experience. In July, Sarasota Orchestra will continue educational programming with a wide variety of videos presented by Sarasota Orchestra musicians, faculty, and staff. These masterclasses will give participants a deeper understanding of music and specific guidance to make them a better musician. Each posting will include additional resources and music-related family-fun activities. A detailed schedule of programming will be posted on our website by July 1st. Programming will be accessible for all ages and abilities.

