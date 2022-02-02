Sarasota Concert Association Presents Benjamin Beilman And Alessio Bax, February 25

The Sarasota Concert Association continues its Great Performers Series on Friday, February 25, 2022 with violinist Benjamin Beilman and pianist Alessio Bax performing a recital at 7:30 pm at Riverview Performing Arts Center. The program includes Ferruccio Busoni's Violin Sonata No. 2 and César Franck's popular Sonata in A major for Violin and Piano.

The "poised and monstrously talented" Benjamin Beilman, as noted by the Philadelphia Inquirer, brings his passionate performance style to Sarasota and the Boston Globe notes Beilman's playing "already has its own sure balance of technical command, intensity, and interpretive finesse." Benjamin Beilman has performed with many renowned orchestras including the London Philharmonic, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Munich Chamber Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Chicago Symphony, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Nagoya Philharmonic in Japan. He has received many prestigious accolades including an Avery Fisher Career Grant and a London Music Masters Award. Beilman plays the "Engleman" Stradivarius from 1709 generously on loan from the Nippon Music Foundation. The Curtis Institute of Music just announced Benjamin Beilman will join their violin faculty beginning fall of 2022.

Alessio Bax is a prominent recording artist and a familiar performer on at least five continents as a soloist and chamber musician, including appearances at Wigmore Hall in London, Lincoln Center in New York City, and the historic Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires. He has performed with noted conductors such as Marin Alsop, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Sir Andrew Davis, Fabio Luisi, and Yuri Temirkanov. Bax performed in a much-loved episode of NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concerts with his family, performing lullabies for his toddler daughter with his wife and frequent collaborator, Lucille Chung.

Single tickets start at $25. To purchase single tickets, visit www.SCAsarasota.org/tickets or call the box office at 941-966-6161.