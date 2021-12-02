Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents New Haven Symphony Orchestra's Handel's MESSIAH

The New Haven Symphony Orchestra will present the beloved holiday classic Handel's Messiah in its entirety.

The smaller Baroque-style orchestra of 19 musicians will be augmented by 24 vocalists with four impressive soloists for an unforgettable and uplifting performance.

All audience members will be required to present a photo ID and proof of vaccination or proof of negative COVID PCR test taken within 48 hours prior to the event.

SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield, Thursday, December 16, at 7 p.m.. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.


