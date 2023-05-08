SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live Concert To Visit Hershey Theatre

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert is coming to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and Click Here.

Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert pairs a screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage.

Emmy winner Daniel Pemberton composed a sprawling score of boundary-pushing original music that is complemented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj.

The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all.