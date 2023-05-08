SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live Concert To Visit Hershey Theatre

The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 1 Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Met
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Photo 2 VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $10 Million Gift Photo 3 The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $10 Million Gift
Review: MasterVoices Shows that There's Still Life in Gilbert & Sullivan's IOLANTHE in the Photo 4 Review: MasterVoices Shows that There’s Still Life in Gilbert & Sullivan’s IOLANTHE for Today

Review: MasterVoices Shows that There's Still Life in Gilbert & Sullivan's IOLANTHE in the 21st Century

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert is coming to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and Click Here.

Featuring a soundtrack that blends symphonic orchestral music with hip-hop, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live in Concert pairs a screening of the Academy Award-winning animated film with live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ scratcher live on stage.

Emmy winner Daniel Pemberton composed a sprawling score of boundary-pushing original music that is complemented with song contributions by Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith, and Nicki Minaj.

The hip-hop based score results in a sonic universe that is woven throughout the fabric of the film, supporting its themes of resilience and universal heroism.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask. A superhero classic for a new generation, Miles is an Afro-Latinx teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway and gains mysterious powers. Joined by spider-heroes from parallel universes, Miles must master his new powers to save his city from a villain who could destroy it all.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

Technopolis 20 to Present BACK2BACH With Anita Tomasevich and Olivera Rialas Photo
Technopolis 20 to Present BACK2BACH With Anita Tomasevich and Olivera Rialas

Anita Tomasevich on piano and Olivera Rialas on violin, will present the concert “BackToBach” at Technopolis 20, on Monday, 22nd of May at 8pm, performing an interesting programme by J.S. Bach.

O LaLa to Present First Solo Concert at Technopolis 20 Photo
O LaLa to Present First Solo Concert at Technopolis 20

The new choir 'Oh Lala' from Paphos presents its first solo concert at Technopolis 20 on the 10th of May, 20:00.

Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition) Photo
Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition)

World-renowned pianist Chad Lawson has released breathe (guided breathwork edition), a new deluxe edition of his luminous album breathe via Decca Records US.

First Single From David T. Littles BLACK LODGE My Childhood Out Now Photo
First Single From David T. Little's BLACK LODGE 'My Childhood' Out Now

'My Childhood,' the first single from composer David T. Little's modern opera Black Lodge, is available now from Cantaloupe Music on all digital services.


More Hot Stories For You

Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition)Out Today: Pianist and Composer Chad Lawson Announces breathe (guided breathwork edition)
First Single From David T. Little's BLACK LODGE 'My Childhood' Out NowFirst Single From David T. Little's BLACK LODGE 'My Childhood' Out Now
A KNEE ON THE NECK Oratorio Gets New York Premiere At Lincoln Center This JuneA KNEE ON THE NECK Oratorio Gets New York Premiere At Lincoln Center This June
Composer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEAComposer Jessica Meyer Doubles As Soloist In Premiere Of Viola Concerto, GAEA

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS