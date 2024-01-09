SMCQ Presents Rasas Et Autres Sentiments In New Concert Series

They will be performing works by Sandeep Baghwati and 3 emerging composers: Sophie Dupuis, Daphné Hejebri & Thierry Tidrow.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera Photo 1 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On CARMEN at The Met Opera
Rhode Island Philharmonic Names Robert Spano As Principal Conductor Photo 2 Rhode Island Philharmonic Names Robert Spano As Principal Conductor
Gustavo Dudamel Will Lead Week Long Celebration of Music Education at NY Philharmonic Photo 3 Gustavo Dudamel Will Lead Week Long Celebration of Music Education at NY Philharmonic
VIDEO: Aditional Songs The Met's New Production of CARMEN Photo 4 VIDEO: Aditional Songs The Met's New Production of CARMEN

SMCQ Presents Rasas Et Autres Sentiments In New Concert Series

The Homage Series initiated by the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) and focussing on composer Sandeep Baghwati is back in full swing with Rasas et autres sentiments. The concert will take place on Friday, January 26 at Saint-Joachim Church (Pointe-Claire) with the 15-strong Ensemble de la SMCQ conducted by Cristian Gort. They will be performing works by Sandeep Baghwati and 3 emerging composers: Sophie Dupuis, Daphné Hejebri & Thierry Tidrow.

Simon Bertrand, SMCQ Interim Artistic Director describes it as "a magical, playful and epic concert that will play with your senses and emotions, thanks to the unforgettable sound worlds of four composers from here and abroad".

During the concert, the audience will discover the piece Rasas (Ritual and Sophisticated Areas of Sound) by Sandeep Baghwati, where the musicians follow a musical path guided by different human emotions. In this work inspired by Indian artistic tradition, the composer has developed 64 sections within a matrix that can be arranged in various combinations. L'Ensemble de la SMCQ will be offering listeners a unique performance that showcases Baghwati's trans-traditional aesthetic.

White Noise, Black Hole: Saturated Silence by French composer Daphné Hejebri seeks to create a musical space where different realities collide. The result is a sound object full of paradoxes enabling us to discover the language of this young composer.

The piece Sweet Tooth (Sucrer le bec) by Franco-Ontarian Thierry Tidrow explores the relationship between the body and consumerism, looking in particular at how certain tonal elements have been transformed into sweets.

Finally, Sophie Dupuis's L'histoire que les vagues racontent  (New Brunswick) takes us on a voyage through marine soundscapes. In the form of a collage of superimposed melodies, the composer echoes the sounds of the waves in a work punctuated by cacophonous tensions and soothing resolutions.

An invitation full of promise, starting off 2024 with new sounds and sensations. For tickets: https://smcq.qc.ca/smcq/fr/evenement/45657/rasas-et-autres-sentiments

Rasas et autres sentiments

Friday, January 26. 7 pm2

Saint-Joachim Church (Pointe-Claire)

Performers

Ensemble de la SMCQ (15 musicians)

Cristian Gort, conductor

Programme

Sophie Dupuis, L'histoire que les vagues racontent (2022)

Thierry Tidrow, Sweet Tooth (2018)

Daphné Hejebri, White Noise, Black Hole: Saturated Silence (2022)

Sandeep Bhagwati, RASAS (Ritual and Sophisticated Areas of Sound) (2000-02

Instruments

Flutes, oboe, clarinets, bassoon, horn, trumpets, trombone, piano, harp, percussions, violins, viola, cello, double bass and electronic processing

This eighth edition honours Sandeep Bhagwati, a multi-faceted composer of international renown. Also a poet, teacher, researcher, media artist, conductor stage director and theatre director, Sandeep Bhagwati transcends all boundaries: musical, artistic, cultural, natural, technological and geographical. His repertoire is vast and diverse ranging from orchestral composition and comprovisation to multimedia concert-installations, music theater, opera, chamber and computer music. His works are performed worldwide at prestigious festivals and venues by leading orchestras and music ensembles.

Every two years, the SMCQ celebrates a Quebec composer by inviting the national and international musical and cultural community to incorporate the artist's works into its programming throughout an artistic season. The aim of the Series is to promote and recognize our composers, and by the same means, the importance of musical creation in our society. Over the years, the SMCQ has brought together a growing number of participants, enabling the public to discover our composers through concerts and activities in schools.The last edition in 2019-2020, which was interrupted by the pandemic, was dedicated to composer Katia Makdissi-Warren.
https://smcq.qc.ca/smcq/en/archives/hommage

At the heart of musical creation for nearly 60 years, the SMCQ is dedicated to promoting the work of composers. Over the years, it has made its mark on the cultural scene through the quality and scope of its concerts and activities, which stand out for their unifying aspect. To find out about all SMCQ projects, sign up for our newsletter: https://smcq.qc.ca/smcq/en/apropos/liste.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
The Bach Choir Of Bethlehem Continues Its 125th Celebrations With A Highly Anticipated Gre Photo
The Bach Choir Of Bethlehem Continues Its 125th Celebrations With A Highly Anticipated Greg Funfgeld Family Concert

The widely admired Bach Choir of Bethlehem will perform a collaborative concert with the dance departments of Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and Muhlenberg College. The performance will take place on Sunday afternoon, 3 p.m., February 18, 2024 at Zoellner Arts Center, Bethlehem.

2
Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Miner& Photo
Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Minería

Bravo! Vail hosts a winter residency with musicians from Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería, featuring performances and bilingual education activities.

3
VIDEO: Preview Hitchcocks VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi Photo
VIDEO: Preview Hitchcock's VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi

Coming soon to the NY Phil: Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” in Concert, part of The Art of the Score. Hitchcock’s psychological thriller, starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, is a classic exploration of the devastating effects of obsession.

4
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Sarasota Orchestra receives $75,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation for its 75th Anniversary season and education programs.

More Hot Stories For You

Bravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De MineríaBravo! Vail to Host Winter Residency With Musicians Of Orquesta Sinfónica De Minería
See Clarinetist Charles Neidich In Recital At Morse Recital Hall At The Juilliard SchoolSee Clarinetist Charles Neidich In Recital At Morse Recital Hall At The Juilliard School
Houston Chamber Choir to Present HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Student Choirs in JanuaryHouston Chamber Choir to Present HEAR THE FUTURE, Featuring Three Student Choirs in January
NEC Jazz Studies & Contemporary Musical Arts Departments Launch Winter/Spring SeasonNEC Jazz Studies & Contemporary Musical Arts Departments Launch Winter/Spring Season

Videos

Go Inside The Making Of An Opera With Opera Atelier Video
Go Inside The Making Of An Opera With Opera Atelier
Preview Hitchcock's VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi Video
Preview Hitchcock's VERTIGO in Concert at the NY Phi
The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth Video
The Cleveland Orchestra Previews Beethoven's Fifth
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Igor Levit in Classical Music Igor Levit
Carnegie Hall (3/07-3/07)
Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes in Classical Music Dover Quartet / Leif Ove Andsnes
Carnegie Hall (4/30-4/30)
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra in Classical Music Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (5/02-5/02)
National Symphony Orchestra in Classical Music National Symphony Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (2/12-2/12)
Antonio Sánchez in Classical Music Antonio Sánchez
Carnegie Hall (4/26-4/26)
La Cetra Barockorchester Basel in Classical Music La Cetra Barockorchester Basel
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
Ute Lemper in Classical Music Ute Lemper
Carnegie Hall (2/09-2/09)
Jan Lisiecki in Classical Music Jan Lisiecki
Carnegie Hall (3/13-3/13)
Junction Trio in Classical Music Junction Trio
Carnegie Hall (5/03-5/03)
Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein in Classical Music Christian Tetzlaff / Kirill Gerstein
Carnegie Hall (4/06-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  