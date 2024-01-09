SMCQ Presents Rasas Et Autres Sentiments In New Concert Series

The Homage Series initiated by the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) and focussing on composer Sandeep Baghwati is back in full swing with Rasas et autres sentiments. The concert will take place on Friday, January 26 at Saint-Joachim Church (Pointe-Claire) with the 15-strong Ensemble de la SMCQ conducted by Cristian Gort. They will be performing works by Sandeep Baghwati and 3 emerging composers: Sophie Dupuis, Daphné Hejebri & Thierry Tidrow.

Simon Bertrand, SMCQ Interim Artistic Director describes it as "a magical, playful and epic concert that will play with your senses and emotions, thanks to the unforgettable sound worlds of four composers from here and abroad".

During the concert, the audience will discover the piece Rasas (Ritual and Sophisticated Areas of Sound) by Sandeep Baghwati, where the musicians follow a musical path guided by different human emotions. In this work inspired by Indian artistic tradition, the composer has developed 64 sections within a matrix that can be arranged in various combinations. L'Ensemble de la SMCQ will be offering listeners a unique performance that showcases Baghwati's trans-traditional aesthetic.

White Noise, Black Hole: Saturated Silence by French composer Daphné Hejebri seeks to create a musical space where different realities collide. The result is a sound object full of paradoxes enabling us to discover the language of this young composer.

The piece Sweet Tooth (Sucrer le bec) by Franco-Ontarian Thierry Tidrow explores the relationship between the body and consumerism, looking in particular at how certain tonal elements have been transformed into sweets.

Finally, Sophie Dupuis's L'histoire que les vagues racontent (New Brunswick) takes us on a voyage through marine soundscapes. In the form of a collage of superimposed melodies, the composer echoes the sounds of the waves in a work punctuated by cacophonous tensions and soothing resolutions.

An invitation full of promise, starting off 2024 with new sounds and sensations.

Rasas et autres sentiments

Friday, January 26. 7 pm2

Saint-Joachim Church (Pointe-Claire)

Performers

Ensemble de la SMCQ (15 musicians)

Cristian Gort, conductor

Programme

Sophie Dupuis, L'histoire que les vagues racontent (2022)

Thierry Tidrow, Sweet Tooth (2018)

Daphné Hejebri, White Noise, Black Hole: Saturated Silence (2022)

Sandeep Bhagwati, RASAS (Ritual and Sophisticated Areas of Sound) (2000-02

Instruments

Flutes, oboe, clarinets, bassoon, horn, trumpets, trombone, piano, harp, percussions, violins, viola, cello, double bass and electronic processing

This eighth edition honours Sandeep Bhagwati, a multi-faceted composer of international renown. Also a poet, teacher, researcher, media artist, conductor stage director and theatre director, Sandeep Bhagwati transcends all boundaries: musical, artistic, cultural, natural, technological and geographical. His repertoire is vast and diverse ranging from orchestral composition and comprovisation to multimedia concert-installations, music theater, opera, chamber and computer music. His works are performed worldwide at prestigious festivals and venues by leading orchestras and music ensembles.

Every two years, the SMCQ celebrates a Quebec composer by inviting the national and international musical and cultural community to incorporate the artist's works into its programming throughout an artistic season. The aim of the Series is to promote and recognize our composers, and by the same means, the importance of musical creation in our society. Over the years, the SMCQ has brought together a growing number of participants, enabling the public to discover our composers through concerts and activities in schools.The last edition in 2019-2020, which was interrupted by the pandemic, was dedicated to composer Katia Makdissi-Warren.

At the heart of musical creation for nearly 60 years, the SMCQ is dedicated to promoting the work of composers. Over the years, it has made its mark on the cultural scene through the quality and scope of its concerts and activities, which stand out for their unifying aspect. To find out about all SMCQ projects, sign up for our newsletter: https://smcq.qc.ca/smcq/en/apropos/liste.