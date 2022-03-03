S.E.M. Ensemble Presents String Quartets Plus Concert

On Wednesday, April 6th at 7pm, the S.E.M Ensemble will perform works for string quartet, double bass, percussion, and marimba. The program will combine music of the 1950s by Morton Feldman; the 1990s, by Frederic Rzewski and Alvin Lucier; recent works by Petr Kotik, Ana Sokolovic, and Jordan Dykstra, and a premiere by Daniel O'Connor. The concert explores musical relationships spanning seventy years, and puts forth pieces that depart from the concept of narrative drama popularized with early classicism.



Program

Frederic Rzewski Whimwhams, for marimba and string quartet (1993) Ana Sokolovic Two Miniatures (2015)

Petr Kotik Torso (2019)

short intermission

Morton Feldman Three Pieces for String Quartet (1954 / 1956)

Daniel O'Connor Masking (2018 / 2022)

short intermission

Alvin Lucier Navigations for Strings (1991)

Jordan Dykstra Fathom Peaks Unseen for 5 string instruments and

percussion (2016)





The S.E.M. Ensemble champions music which is not commonly heard, striving to provide a space for work that is relevant and authentic. Since the mid-1970s, SEM has performed annually at the Paula Cooper Gallery in New York, in addition to giving concerts at its venue in Brooklyn Heights (the Willow Place Auditorium), and other locations across NYC, from alternative spaces, to major concert halls (Zankel Hall, Alice Tully Hall, etc.)



String Quartets Plus offers a rare opportunity to hear a selection of string quartets from pioneering composers of the 20th and 21st centuries.