Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Will Reimagine Johnny Cash's Music For New Album

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will reimagine Johnny Cash's music for an upcoming album set to arrive on November 13, NME reports.

The orchestra has recorded their own take on 12 of Cash's hits for the album, titled "Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra."

Cash's original vocals will be included on the tracks, accompanied by music performed by the orchestra.

Listen to Ring of Fire below:

Tracklisting

1. Man In Black

2. Galway Bay

3. Girl From The North Country (Bob Dylan with Johnny Cash)

4. I Came To Believe

5. A Thing Called Love

6. The Loving Gift (with June Carter Cash)

7. I Walk The Line

8. Farther Along (featuring Duane Eddy)

9. Flesh and Blood

10. The Gambler

11. Ring Of Fire

12. Highwayman (The Highwaymen: Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash)

