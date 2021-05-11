Roberto Kalb Named 2021 Georg Solti Career Assistance Award Winner

Mexican-American conductor Roberto Kalb was named as a winner of the 2021 Georg Solti Career Assistance Award today.

Entering its twenty-first year of assisting outstanding young U.S. conductors to further develop their talent and careers, The Solti Foundation U.S. is the foremost organization in the United States dedicated exclusively to helping young conductors. The Foundation endeavors to seek out those musicians who have chosen to follow a path similar to that followed by Sir Georg himself. In keeping with the spirit of Sir Georg's active approach to his career, young conductors must apply to be considered for the awards.

Highlights of Mr. Kalb's previous seasons include Rigoletto with both Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Kentucky Opera, Il barbiere di Siviglia with Tulsa Opera, Die Zauberflöte with Opera Maine, L'elisir d'amore with International Vocal Arts Institute's Summer Opera Tel Aviv program, and Robert Xavier Rodriguez's Frida with Florida Grand Opera. Additional highlights include Mr. Kalb's debut with Michigan Opera Theatre conducting Ricky Ian Gordon's 27, and a return to Opera Theatre of Saint Louis for performances of Gluck's Orfeo and Patricia Racette's production of La traviata. Mr. Kalb also assisted Corrado Rovaris with Anna Bolena and Yves Abel with L'elisir d'amore at Canadian Opera Company, as well as Alexander Polianichko with Lucia di Lammermoor at Florida Grand Opera, and Stephen Lord with La fanciulla del West at Michigan Opera Theatre.

Orchestral appearances include leading the Center Stage concert at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, appearances with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Orquesta Carlos Chávez in Mexico City, Orquestra Sinfonica da USP in Sao Paulo Brazil, and the San Francisco premiere of Rossini's La scala di seta. Honors and awards include being named the winner of the American Prize for an Orchestral Composition, 2nd Prize in the Washington International Composition Competition, and 1st Prize in the Ann Arbor Symphony Sight and Sound Competition.

A native of Mexico City, Mexico Mr. Kalb holds degrees from the University of Michigan, the New England Conservatory of Music, and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He currently resides in Berlin, Germany.