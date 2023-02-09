Richard Goode, Piano, Plays Beethoven At 92NY This Month

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY), one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Richard Goode, piano, plays Beethoven, on February 26, 2023 at 3pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. The concert will also be available for viewing online for 72 hours from time of broadcast.

It was over 30 years ago that Goode performed the complete Beethoven Sonata cycle on the 92NY stage (later becoming the first American pianist to record the cycle in a landmark Nonesuch recording). The missing element from those concerts in the 1987-88 season was the fiercely demanding solo piano masterwork, the "Diabelli" Variations. Goode has never performed the work until this season. Placed in context by ethereal late Beethoven works in the kind of program that is Goode's hallmark, his performance of the "Diabelli" Variations in Kaufmann Concert Hall marks the culmination of a cycle 35 years in the making.

Program:

Beethoven, selected Bagatelles, Op. 11

Beethoven, Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109

Beethoven, 33 Variations on a Waltz by Diabelli, Op. 120