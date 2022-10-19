Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Recursive Classics Announces Release Of Mahler Symphony No. 5 With The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and David Bernard

The album is available on December 2nd 2022 at all major retailers, download sites and streaming services.

Classical Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

Recursive Classics Announces Release Of Mahler Symphony No. 5 With The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and David Bernard

Recursive Classics has announced the upcoming release of Mahler's Symphony No. 5, featuring David Bernard leading the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony. This album will be available on December 2nd, 2022 at all major retailers, download sites and streaming services.

Mahler's Fifth represents this intersection of two important changes in the composer's conception of the symphony. First, unlike in his earlier set of Wunderhorn symphonies that telegraph context and meaning through embedded text or quotations of songs with related text, in the Fifth, Mahler leaves us without an explicit word-music connection. Second, through the Fifth, Mahler realizes his vision for a new symphonic style that focuses on contrapuntal transparency.

"In conceiving his Fifth Symphony, Mahler was absolutely obsessed with the horizontal dimension and contrapuntal transparency," says Conductor David Bernard. "The proximity of the genesis of the Fifth and Mahler's deep dive into the works of Johann Sebastian Bach may have been the catalyst for this new style-a style that pervades the work on both the micro-level-featuring pronounced linear voicing crafted and propelled through careful succession of consonance and dissonance, and on the macro-level-featuring flamboyant contrapuntal episodes and a finale that brings a tour-de-force display of Mahler's own 'Grand Style'-evoking Mozart's similar display of contrapuntal prowess in the Finale of his "Jupiter" Symphony."

Mahler's obsession with the new style in the Fifth lasted well beyond the initial completion of the work, through a decades-long series of modifications to improve transparency of the voice leading. "The fusion of Mahler's brilliant, passionate, lyrical and intense narratives with a compositional rhetoric focused on contrapuntal transparency requires a distinct approach," says Bernard. "Without words, even implied words, to guide us, the music must speak for itself-in a language markedly different than Mahler's previous symphonies."

The release date is December 2, 2022. Use this link - https://orcd.co/pacsmahler5 - to pre-add this album to your streaming playlists and to pre-order the CD. For more information, please visit www.davidbernard.com and www.chambersymphony.com.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Austria Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Symphony In C Presents TOTALLY MOZART On December 3Symphony In C Presents TOTALLY MOZART On December 3
October 18, 2022

New Jersey-based professional training orchestra Symphony in C presents Totally Mozart on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 8:00pm at the Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts in Camden, NJ. The all-Mozart program, led by guest conductor Joshua Hong, includes Mozart's Exsultate Jubilate, K. 165, Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488, and Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550.
Cathedral Of St. John The Divine's GREAT MUSIC IN A GREAT SPACE Series Continues With Musica SacraCathedral Of St. John The Divine's GREAT MUSIC IN A GREAT SPACE Series Continues With Musica Sacra
October 18, 2022

The 2022-2023 season of the Great Music in a Great Space concert series continues with Musica Sacra's Music for a Gothic Space on on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street). 
Western Piedmont Symphony Presents MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS October 22Western Piedmont Symphony Presents MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS October 22
October 18, 2022

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, opens its Foothills Pops concert series with 'MUSIC OF THE KNIGHTS,' presents a thrilling celebration of the music of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
MUSIC FROM COPLAND HOUSE And CUNY Graduate Center Series FREE FOR ALL Return This FallMUSIC FROM COPLAND HOUSE And CUNY Graduate Center Series FREE FOR ALL Return This Fall
October 18, 2022

Emerging from the pandemic, the widely-acclaimed Music from Copland House ensemble – hailed by The New Yorker as “bold, adventurous, and superb” – and The Graduate Center of the City University of New York restart their live Monday evening concert series, journeying across America's vast, variegated musical landscape.
Tshwane School Of Music Annual Benefit Concert To Take Place This MonthTshwane School Of Music Annual Benefit Concert To Take Place This Month
October 18, 2022

The Tshwane School Of Music (TSOM) will be hosting its annual benefit concert on Saturday, 29 October 2022, at the Crystal Church, 7 Walton Rd, Aeroton, Johannesburg.