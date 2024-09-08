REFLECTIONS FROM VIVALDI TO RAVEL to Play Limassol and Paphos in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



REFLECTIONS FROM VIVALDI TO RAVEL featuring Olivera Rialas (violin) & Dusan Stojanovic (cello) will be held Wednesday 9 October 8pm at Technopolis 20 Paphos and Friday 11 October 7pm at Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi Limassol.

Olivera Rialas (violin) and Dusan Stojanovic (cello) started playing together as a duo three years ago, in addition to their separate careers as soloists. They have already had several public performances both in Cyprus and in Serbia. Reflections From Vivaldi to Ravel is a beautiful programme inspired by Ravel`s piano suite Miroirs (Reflections). It reflects ideas from different eras to our time and reflecting two instruments and two artists as mirrors. The programme explores the concept by moving between Vivaldi, Bach, Handel and later Xenakis, Vujic and Ravel. The violin and cello duo present the reflection of these two different periods in musical history and invites the audience to experience their own reflection. Sponsored by Music in the Mountains.



REFLECTIONS FROM VIVALDI TO RAVEL

Olivera Rialas (violin) & Dusan Stojanovic (cello)

Wednesday 9 October 8pm

Technopolis 20 Paphos

Tickets: €15

Box Office: Tel: 70002420. www.technopolis20.com

Friday 11 October 7pm

Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi Limassol

Tickets: €15 / €7

Box Office: Tel: 25873808 / 99907636, Email: orchestra@cypruswinemuseum.com

Buy online: www.cypruswinemuseum.com



Programme:

Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) Sonata No.5 in E minor RV 40 op.14

(arranged for violin and cello)

Largo – Allegro – Largo – Allegro

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) Two Part Inventions

(arranged for violin and cello)

No 1 in C Major BWV 772

No 8 in F Major BWV 779

Aleksandar Vujic (1945 – 2017) Menuet for violin and cello

Iannis Xenakis (1922 – 2001) Dhipli Zyia for violin and cello (1951)

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) Sonata for violin and cello

Allegro – Tres vif – Lent – Vif, avec entrain

Georg Friedrich Handel (1685-1759) Passacaglia for violin and cello (Handel - Halvorsen)



About The Artists

Olivera Rialas (violin) was born in Belgrade where she began her music studies at the Vojislav Vuckovic Music School for Gifted Children. She graduated from Belgrade University and continued her studies at the “Franz Liszt Academy of Music” in Budapest, Hungary. Ms. Rialas enjoyed a distinguished performing carrier touring extensively throughout Europe and China as a member of "Dusan Skovran" Chamber orchestra, and performed, throughout former Yugoslavia and Hungary both solo recitals and as a soloist with the Belgrade Radio Symphony Orchestra and Nis Chamber Orchestra. She recorded for RTV Serbia radio and television. From 2001 she lives and works in New York USA and performs regularly. She was the concert master of New Amsterdam Symphony Orchestra and a member of the Wagner Festival Orchestra, an affiliate of the Mannes College of Music. She performed at Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, and Nassau Museum, LIC Music Festival, Guitar Festival Belgrade, Nomus Festival Niš, among others, and gave master classes including a Master Class in SUNY Old Westbury. She held an Associate Professorship at the Long Island Conservatory where she was appointed as the String Department Chair from 2002-2004. She moved to Cyprus in 2010 and is a member of Commandaria Chamber Orchestra and Limassol String Orchestra. Ms. Rialas also continued teaching violin to students in Cyprus. As an Artistic Director she helps Multicolored Music Children Orchestra. She was awarded honorary Doctorate for helping kids in performing arts from Institute Roma Belgrade in 2022.

Dusan Stojanovic (cello) was born in Belgrade. He graduated from the Faculty of Musical Art, under the tutorial guidance of Professor F. Jakovcic. Upon graduation, he attended the master classes at the Conservatory in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, mentored by Professor M. Flaksman. As the full-time student, Stojanovic acquired a Concert Diploma at that Conservatory. In pursuit of further artistic development, he attended numerous cello courses, led by pedagogues such as Daniel Safran, Boris Pergamensikow and Frederique Lodeon. He has been a long-standing member of the chamber ensemble Belgrade String Quartet with and so partook in its numerous appearances in both national and international concerts and musical festivals (Italy, USA, Germany, and former Yugoslav republics), which has resulted in his recording four CDs with this ensemble. He became the first cellist and soloist of Royal Strings of St. George in 2003, since when he has taken part in many of its international tours (Italy, Austria, Germany, France, and Norway) and recorded a solo CD with the works of French composers M. Marais and F. Couperin. He also played as a soloist with the RTS symphony Orchestra (Serbian Broadcasting Corporation) and the Symphony Orchestra Stanislav Binicki. Dusan Stojanovic performs as a soloist and member of various chamber ensembles in many countries He appears as a soloist on CD published by MASCOM music record company, and also recorded two CDs with the Serbian and French music for cello and piano. Since 2001 he has been the principal cellist and soloist of the RTS Symphony Orchestra, and from year 2018 also a solo cellist at Madlenianum Opera in Belgrade.

Comments