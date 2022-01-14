Program Changes Announced for GREAT ESCAPES 3 at Sarasota Orchestra

Due to COVID exposures in the Orchestra, and in compliance with our safety protocols, Sarasota Orchestra announced it will change the format and program of this weekend's Great Escapes: Comedy Tonight.

The new program, entitled Cinematic Strings, will feature an all-string orchestra. Patrons will be given the option to exchange their tickets for a future performance in the 2021-2022 concert season, receive an account credit or full refund, or donate their tickets.

Please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org for more information.