Pianists Jessica Chow Shinn and Michael Shinn Release DOUBLE RAINBOW: THE MUSIC OF THOMAS CABANISS

In celebration of composer Thomas Cabaniss' birthday, pianists Jessica Chow Shinn and Michael Shinn announce the release of Double Rainbow: The Music of Thomas Cabaniss, now available digitally and in CD format.

Featuring two previously released compositions and two debuts, Double Rainbow is a progression of music for the piano, moving from solo piano (Sketches of Venasque) to piano four-hands (Tiny Bits of Outrageous Love) to two pianos (Trinity Pass) to a two piano concerto featuring the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Andrew Sewell (Double Rainbow).

"From the early days of my beautiful relationship with Jessica, our dear friend Tom has played the role of artistic cupid," says Michael, Dean of Music at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. "He inspired Jessica and me to start collaborating, and the musical journey that ensued has been rich, fruitful, and enormously satisfying. It is pure joy for us to now share it widely with the world."

Jessica, who is the co-founder and co-Artistic Director of the pianoSonoma Music Festival alongside Michael, reflects on the anthology: "When life is stressful and confusing, I always come back to Tom's music to ground me and to bring beauty back into my life. We are so thrilled to record and bring Tom's music to a wider audience."