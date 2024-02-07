Pianist Michael Stephen Brown to be Presented By Parlance Chamber Concerts This Month

The internationally lauded American pianist Michael Stephen Brown will be presented in concert by the Parlance Chamber Concerts series on Sunday afternoon, February 18, 2024, at West Side Presbyterian Church at 5 pm EST.

The program, entitled "Candlelit Music Of The Sprit," will feature works by Arvo Pärt, Max Bruch, Maurice Ravel, Jessie Montgomery, as well as Olivier Messiaen's 1941 masterpiece, Quatuor Pour le Fin du Temps. Mr. Brown will be joined by violinist Stella Chen, clarinetist Anthony McGill, and cellist Nicholas Canellakis in this concert. Program details follow:

Arvo Pärt Fratres for violin and piano

Max Bruch Kol Nidre for cello and piano

Maurice Ravel The Valley of the Bells for piano

Jessie Montgomery Peace for clarinet and piano

Olivier Messiaen Quatuor Pour le Fin du Temps

How to Purchase Tickets

Adult (40 - 64) tickets of $45, senior (65+) tickets of $35, young adult (21 - 39) tickets of $ 25, and student (12 - 20) tickets of $15 can be purchased on Parlance Chamber Concerts' Click Here. Admission for children aged 6 to 11 is free. For more information please visit the Click Here, and pianist Michael Stephen Brown's website.

About Michael Stephen Brown

A frequent performer of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center series, Mr. Brown, whose artistry is shaped by his creative voice as a pianist and composer, will be featured on the Society 2023-24 season with a solo recital at Alice Tully Hall.

As a guest soloist, Mr. Brown has performed with the Seattle Symphony, the National Philharmonic, and the Grand Rapids, North Carolina, Wichita, New Haven, and Albany Symphonies. He has appeared in recital at Carnegie Hall, the Mostly Mozart Festival, and Lincoln Center. He regularly collaborates performs with his longtime duo partner, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, and has been featured at numerous festivals including Tanglewood, Marlboro, Music@Menlo, Gilmore, Ravinia, Saratoga, Bridgehampton, Caramoor, Music in the Vineyards, Bard, Sedona, Moab, and Tippet Rise.

Mr. Brown recently toured his own Concerto for Piano and Strings (2020) throughout the United States and Poland with several orchestras. He has received commissions from the Gilmore Piano Festival; the NFM Leopoldinum Orchestra; the New Haven and Maryland Symphony Orchestras; Concert Artists Guild; Chamber Music Sedona; Music in the Vineyards; Shriver Hall; Osmo Vänskä, pianists Jerome Lowenthal, Ursula Oppens, Orion Weiss, Adam Golka, and Roman Rabinovich.

He can be heard as soloist with the Seattle Symphony and Ludovic Morlot in the music of Messiaen, and as soloist with the Brandenburg State Symphony in music by Samuel Adler. Other albums include Beethoven's Eroica Variations; all-George Perle; and collaborative albums each with pianist Jerome Lowenthal, cellist Nicholas Canellakis, and violinist Elena Urioste. He is now embarking on a multi-year project to record the complete piano music by Felix Mendelssohn including world premiere recordings of music by one of Mendelssohn's muses, Delphine von Schauroth.

Recipient of many awards, Mr. Brown was the winner of the 2018 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center and a 2015 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Other awards include the First Prize winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition, the Bowers Residency from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (formerly CMS Two), and the Juilliard Petschek Award. Mr. Brown is a Steinway Artist.

Mr. Brown earned dual bachelor's and master's degrees in piano and composition from The Juilliard School, where he studied with pianists Jerome Lowenthal and Robert McDonald and composers Samuel Adler and Robert Beaser. Additional mentors have included András Schiff and Richard Goode as well as his early teachers, Herbert Rothgarber and Adam Kent. A native New Yorker, he lives there with his two 19th century Steinway D's, Octavia and Daria.