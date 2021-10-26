Phillipe Quint & the Quint Quintet Will Perform in ASTOR PIAZZOLLA: BETWEEN ANGELS & DEMONS This Week

Aspect Chamber Music Series celebrates the landmark centennial of one of the most influential Latin American composers of the 20th century, Astor Piazzolla, on Thursday, October 28th at 7:30pm at the Bohemian National Hall [321 E 73rd St, New York]. Tickets are $50 general admission or $70 general admission and post-concert reception and can be purchased at www.aspectmusic.net.

Astor Piazzolla: Between Angels & Demons is the brainchild of Russian-born violinist Philippe Quint. The multimedia concert features several of Piazzolla's most iconic works as part of a narrative tracing the musical and personal journey of an extraordinary musician who achieved international acclaim and whose life story was, in his own words, "one of both angels and demons." Piazzolla's music is punctuated by visuals of Buenos Aires, the composer and his contemporaries, and animated by the words of Argentinian poet Lila Zemborain, who was commissioned by the Aspect Chamber Series for this special program.

Quint will be joined on stage by his Quint Quintet (bandoneón player Rodolfo Zanetti, bassist Pedro Giraudo, guitarist Federico Diaz, and pianist Ahmed Alom) and vocalist Sofía Tosello. The commissioned poem by Zemborain will be paired with the composer's Estaciones porteñas and read in between each of the movements by Tosello.

The single most important figure in the history of tango, Astor Piazzolla created a whole new musical genre based on Argentina's national dance. Breaking boundaries and revolutionizing traditional tango, he introduced the world to "tango nuevo": a fusion of tango, jazz, klezmer and classical music. The Piazzolla style is bold, unique, immediately recognizable, and utterly irresistible. In Quint's short video about the program, he notes that this is "the journey of Piazzolla from the king of tango to becoming one of the great composers of the 20th Century."