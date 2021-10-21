Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Presents Island Symphony Orchestra

Island Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit, all-volunteer, Long Island-wide orchestra.

Oct. 21, 2021  

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Island Symphony Orchestra, on Sunday, November 7 at 2:00pm. Student and senior citizen discounts are available. Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

The theme of the Symphony's Fall 2021 Concert is Music & Drama: Symphonic Storytelling and features commentary by music director Eric R. Stewart. The program includes Beethoven's "Egmont Overture," Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 3 in A minor, "Scottish," and excerpts from other classical works.

Island Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit, all-volunteer, Long Island-wide orchestra whose talented members have ranged in age from their 20s to their 90s! The orchestra performs at venues across Long Island, including two public concerts at Patchogue Theatre each year.
Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/10642531

For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.


