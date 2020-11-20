Park Avenue Chamber Symphony Presents BEETHOVEN'S BOMBSHELL Interactive Classical Music Livestream

This Sunday, November 22nd at 3PM Eastern Time, the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony will launch InsideOut Concerts Digital's Beethoven's Bombshell, offering Facebook Live audiences the ability to experience Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony and Mozart's Symphony No. 39 while interacting with the conductor and the musicians from a virtual seat inside the orchestra. Access Tickets to this Classical Music Interactive Livestream, the first of its kind, are available here: https://fb.me/e/1O1NFa6TT

"I look forward to meeting new audience participants through Facebook Live on Sunday," says David Bernard, music director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and InsideOut Concerts. "Beethoven's shocking "Eroica" Symphony is a carefully constructed visceral experience that catapults you from the depths of despair through brilliant and explosive highs. It is the musical equivalent of roller coaster inside a virtual reality chamber and experiencing this work alongside Mozart's Symphony No. 39 will give the audience a clear picture of why the "Eroica" was, and still is, earth shattering," says Bernard.

Audience participants will be encouraged to interact with the conductor and the musicians through "audience avatars"-surrogate audience members who will field remove audience member observations, questions and comments throughout the event.

The event is scheduled for 3PM on Facebook Live (link here: https://fb.me/e/1O1NFa6TT) and is viewable on computers, phones, tablets and TVs. To watch the event on a TV, you can use a streaming device such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV. Click on this link for more instructions: https://www.facebook.com/help/276515126152168 and click here for more information about the Facebook Watch TV app (that app used on all streaming devices): https://www.facebook.com/help/1871313656439201?rdrhc

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You