Pacific Symphony Celebrates The Diverse Sounds Of America With A Night Headlined By Gershwin's Beloved Works

Take a break from the typical European concert fare and journey through the diverse, musical sounds of America as Pacific Symphony welcomes guest conductor Mei-Ann Chen along with guest artist Aaron Diehl for "Rhapsody in Blue," a program featuring the works of three prolific American composers-George Chadwick, Florence Price and George Gershwin. Works to be performed include "Jubilee" from George Chadwick's "Symphonic Sketches," Florence Price's "Dances in the Canebrakes" and Piano Concerto in One Movement, and George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and "An American in Paris."

"Rhapsody in Blue" takes place Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets start at $25. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for a preview talk with Alan Chapman that begins at 7 p.m. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Hal & Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org. Pacific Symphony's Classical Series is made possible by the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation, with additional support from our official hotel the Avenue of the Arts Hotel Costa Mesa, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel; KUSC; KPCC; and PBS SoCal.





